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India's Modi tells Russia's Putin that the war in Ukraine must end for humanity's sake - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India's Modi tells Russia's Putin that the war in Ukraine must end for humanity's sake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Modi Tells Putin at SCO Summit: End the Ukraine War for Humanity's Sake

Modi Urges Peace and Highlights India-Russia Relations at SCO Summit

Modi's Call for Ending the Ukraine War

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that the war in Ukraine needed to end for humanity's sake and that New Delhi would support every peace effort to stop the fighting. 

Strengthening India-Russia Economic Ties

Modi, who made his comments at the start of talks with Putin in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, called Putin "my friend" and hailed growing economic ties between the two countries which he said were guided by the need to put the interests of both nations above all else.

India's Role in Russian Oil Purchases

India, along with China, is one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil, which has helped Moscow replenish its budget since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022 and was hit with sweeping Western sanctions. 

India's Support for Peace Efforts

"As you are aware, India supports all peace efforts in this regard, and we shall continue to do so in the future," Modi told Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, according to a Kremlin transcript of their exchange.

Modi's Emphasis on Humanity and Peace

"Every day that the war continues, humanity is, in effect, set back a step, whilst every step towards peace gives all of humanity real hope for peace. We need to move from endless war to an end to the war, to a cessation of hostilities. And we will need to move precisely in this direction," said Modi who has said before that he wants a peace settlement for Ukraine.

Putin's Response and Kremlin's Position

Russia's Terms for Ending the War

The Kremlin - which has repeatedly said that Russia is only ready to end the war on its own terms, which Ukraine has dismissed as an unacceptable demand to capitulate - said after the talks that Putin had briefed Modi on how the special military operation, Russia's preferred description for its action in Ukraine, was progressing, the state TASS news agency reported.  

Reporting and Editorial Note

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Modi urged moving ‘from endless wars to the end of war,’ calling every day of conflict a setback for humanity and every step toward peace a source of hope (apnews.com)
  • India reaffirmed its backing for all peaceful efforts to resolve the Ukraine war and its commitment to continue doing so (devdiscourse.com)
  • Modi and Putin highlighted growing India–Russia economic cooperation, with trade and strategic ties expanding across energy, defense, tourism sectors (aa.com.tr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Modi say to Putin about the Ukraine war?
Modi told Putin that the Ukraine war must end for humanity's sake and stressed India's support for all peace efforts.
Where did Modi and Putin meet to discuss Ukraine?
They met in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
What is India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
India supports all efforts towards peace and has stated it will continue to do so in the future.
How are India-Russia economic ties described in the article?
The article notes growing economic ties, especially India's significant purchases of Russian oil.
How did the Kremlin respond to Modi's comments?
The Kremlin reiterated that Russia is only willing to end the war on its own terms, which Ukraine has rejected.

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