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Stadler names Philipp Brunner CEO from January 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Stadler Appoints Philipp Brunner as CEO, Effective January 2027

Leadership Transition at Stadler

Appointment Announcement

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Rail vehicle maker Stadler has appointed Philipp Brunner as group CEO, effective from January 1, 2027, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Background of Philipp Brunner

Brunner, currently head of the Swiss group's Central Europe and Germany unit, will succeed Markus Bernsteiner, who has been in charge since 2023.

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Philipp Brunner, a longtime Stadler executive and head of Central Europe since 2021, will become Group CEO on January 1, 2027, succeeding Markus Bernsteiner (stadlerrail.com).
  • Brunner brings extensive experience across multiple countries and divisions within Stadler, including leadership roles in Belarus, Germany, and Switzerland (a.storyblok.com).
  • Markus Bernsteiner, who stepped into the CEO role at the start of 2023, will be succeeded after four years in the position, marking another internal leadership transition (financialfilings.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been named as the next CEO of Stadler?
Philipp Brunner has been named as the next CEO of Stadler.
When will Philipp Brunner assume the CEO role at Stadler?
Philipp Brunner will assume the CEO role at Stadler on January 1, 2027.
Who is the current CEO of Stadler?
Markus Bernsteiner is the current CEO of Stadler, having served since 2023.
What is Philipp Brunner's current position at Stadler?
Philipp Brunner is currently the head of Stadler's Central Europe and Germany unit.

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