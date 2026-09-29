GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Google challenges EU orders to open up to AI, search-engine rivals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Google challenges EU orders to open up to AI, search-engine rivals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets technology Regulation

Google Challenges EU Orders on AI and Search Data Under Digital Markets Act

Google's Legal Response to EU Digital Markets Act Requirements

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the EU Orders

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google has challenged two EU orders to help AI rivals such as OpenAI access its services and search engine competitors to access its search data, saying these would undermine privacy safeguards and cause irreversible harm to European users.

EU antitrust regulators ordered the US tech giant in July to help online search rivals and artificial intelligence developers use services available to its Gemini AI model under rules known as the Digital Markets Act, which is aimed at reining in Big Tech.   

Google's Arguments Against Compliance

Concerns Over Privacy and Security

The challenges escalate a clash between Google and EU regulators over the scope of the Digital Markets Act, with the company arguing that compliance measures designed to open up competition would come at the cost of user privacy and security. 

The changes will kick in next year. Google filed its challenges to the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest court, on Monday.

Statements from Google

"We're appealing decisions that will force us to share people's private search history without sufficient anonymisation and weaken vital security protections on Android," Google's senior director of competition, Oliver Bethell, said in a statement. 

"People use Search for their most personal questions — from medical worries to close relationships — and mandating we share these personal queries without adequate safeguards would cause irreversible harm to user privacy," he said.

EU and Industry Reactions

European Commission's Position

The European Commission, which enforces the DMA, has said the two measures contain robust safeguards protecting the privacy of users, device integrity and security.

Support from DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo, a US-based internet privacy company known for its search engine that does not track users' search history or personal data, backed the EU watchdog.

"The anonymization framework is robust and no amount of manufactured doubt changes that. The only thing an appeal buys Google is time," a DuckDuckGo spokesperson said. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Google is challenging two EU DMA-mandated decisions requiring data and service access, arguing they compromise privacy and security for Europeans.
  • The EU’s Digital Markets Act includes robust anonymisation standards like k‑anonymity, eligibility reviews and strict contractual safeguards to protect users. (digital-markets-act.ec.europa.eu)
  • DuckDuckGo backs the EU’s framework, stating the anonymisation is strong and the appeal merely seeks delay. (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Google challenging the EU's orders under the Digital Markets Act?
Google argues that complying with the EU orders would undermine privacy safeguards and cause irreversible harm to European users by exposing their private search data.
What specific requirements did the EU regulators impose on Google?
EU regulators ordered Google to help AI rivals access its services and allow search engine competitors to access its search data as part of the Digital Markets Act.
What concerns does Google have about sharing search data?
Google is concerned that sharing private search history without sufficient anonymization would compromise user privacy and weaken security protections.
How did DuckDuckGo respond to the Google-EU dispute?
DuckDuckGo supported the EU, stating that the anonymization framework for search data is robust and Google's appeal only delays compliance.
When will the changes from the EU orders take effect?
The changes required by the EU orders are expected to start next year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar firms near two-month peak as oil, US yields rise; jobs data looms

Dollar firms near two-month peak as oil, US yields rise; jobs data looms

Image for Analysis-Euro's dollar resilience faces energy price, political risk tests

Analysis-Euro's dollar resilience faces energy price, political risk tests

Image for Julius Baer seriously breached risk and money laundering rules, Swiss regulator says

Julius Baer seriously breached risk and money laundering rules, Swiss regulator says

Image for UK first-time buyer scheme lifts housebuilders, but success hinges on design

UK first-time buyer scheme lifts housebuilders, but success hinges on design

Image for Battered bond market braces for a new era of interest rates

Battered bond market braces for a new era of interest rates

Image for China's Hengrui inks up to $2.6 billion deal with Novo Nordisk for obesity drug

China's Hengrui inks up to $2.6 billion deal with Novo Nordisk for obesity drug

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Morning Bid: Our products could end all human life, buy our shares
Morning Bid: Our products could end all human life, buy our shares
Image for Brakes activated before Vietnam Airlines 787 overran Munich runway, report finds
Brakes activated before Vietnam Airlines 787 overran Munich runway, report finds
Image for Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concern
Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concern
Image for OpenAI apologies for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
OpenAI apologies for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says North Korea prepares to deploy another 10,000 troops to Russia
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says North Korea prepares to deploy another 10,000 troops to Russia
Image for OpenAI shelves new AI model release over safety concerns
OpenAI shelves new AI model release over safety concerns
Image for Dutch 'reformed hacker' arrested in ShinyHunters investigation, police and ex-boss say
Dutch 'reformed hacker' arrested in ShinyHunters investigation, police and ex-boss say
Image for UK shop price inflation slows despite costs pressures, BRC says
UK shop price inflation slows despite costs pressures, BRC says
Image for Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems
Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems
Image for Trading Day: Blue Monday
Trading Day: Blue Monday
Image for Protesters demand Spanish government limit evictions, pensioner to return home
Protesters demand Spanish government limit evictions, pensioner to return home
Image for Pope Leo says concerns about AI doom scenarios are not 'fake news'
Pope Leo says concerns about AI doom scenarios are not 'fake news'
View All Finance Posts