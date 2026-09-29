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Finance

French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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French Aviation Regulator Cancels Flights at Main Airports Amid Strike

Flight Cancellations and Impact on French Airports

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The French civilian aviation regulator asked for the cancellation of a series of flights at Paris' main airport and Marseille airport on Tuesday because of a general civil servants strike.

Details of Flight Cancellations

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

• DGAC, as the regulator is known, ordered airlines to cancel 5% of their flights between 07.00 local time (0500 GMT) and 20.00 local time at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and 25% of their flights at Marseille airport between 16.00 local time and 00.00 local time.

Marseille Airport

• Charles de Gaulle airport is operated by Aeroports de Paris and is one of Air France-KLM's main hubs.

Impact on Regional and Other Airports

Regional Airports Affected

• Traffic may be disturbed at regional airports of Nantes, Strasbourg, Limoges, Lourdes and Pau, it added.

Airports Not Affected

• Traffic will be normal at the other airports in the country.

Additional Information

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • The DGAC enforces preemptive flight reductions under its service minimum framework during public-sector strikes, aiming to balance safety and disruption management (service-public.gouv.fr).
  • French air traffic disruptions have historically had outsized impact on European air travel, prompting recent legal reforms to improve predictability of strike-related cancellations (senat.fr).
  • A July 2026 report by the Cour des comptes highlights persistent operational and social challenges within DGAC, noting that regional airports—like Marseille—could see up to 50% cancellations during severe strikes (air-journal.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the French aviation regulator cancel flights?
Flights were canceled due to a general civil servants strike affecting air traffic control and airport operations.
Which airports are affected by the cancellations?
Paris Charles de Gaulle and Marseille airports are affected, with some regional airports possibly disturbed.
What percentage of flights were canceled at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport?
DGAC ordered airlines to cancel 5% of flights at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.
Are all airports in France affected by the strike?
No, other airports in the country will operate normally except those specifically mentioned.
When will the flight cancellations take place?
Cancellations at Paris Charles de Gaulle occur between 07.00 and 20.00 local time; at Marseille, between 16.00 and 00.00.

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