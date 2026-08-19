Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

How Financial Products Are Becoming a Distribution Strategy for B2B Companies

A growing number of B2B companies sit next to financial activity every day without treating it as part of their own product. Their customers open accounts, exchange currencies, pay suppliers, collect marketplace revenue, issue cards, or receive payouts, but the financial step is often referred to a …

By Alex Zhukov, Co-founder of Framnex

A growing number of B2B companies sit next to financial activity every day without treating it as part of their own product. Their customers open accounts, exchange currencies, pay suppliers, collect marketplace revenue, issue cards, or receive payouts, but the financial step is often referred to a third party. The relationship fragments at the moment when money begins to move.

That creates a strategic question for company formation firms, FX brokers, marketplaces, corporate service providers, vertical software platforms, and other businesses with established customer relationships: should the financial task remain outside the service, or can it become a useful extension of the core proposition?

Distribution may be the commercial advantage, but the regulatory structure still matters. Depending on the product and jurisdiction, activities involving payments, accounts, safeguarding, lending or digital assets may require licensed institutions or specific regulatory permissions. The opportunity is to use modular financial infrastructure such as Framnex to place the right financial capability inside a journey the customer already values, while regulated institutions and specialist providers perform the roles assigned to them.

The strategic asset is distribution, not a banking license

Financial products are often discussed as a technology project. In practice, the first advantage is commercial. A business that already serves a defined customer group knows when a financial need appears, why it matters, and what friction it creates. That knowledge can be more valuable than starting with a broad product catalogue and then searching for users.

A company formation firm sees the moment when a newly incorporated business needs an account and payment access. An FX broker sees recurring demand for multi-currency balances and transfers. A marketplace sees collections, settlement, and payouts across its participants. A software platform may see customers leaving its workflow to pay invoices or manage expenses elsewhere. In each case, the financial opportunity begins inside an existing commercial relationship.

The broader market is already familiar with financial services appearing inside non-bank journeys. Open Banking Limited reported more than 16.5 million live user connections in the United Kingdom at the start of 2026, while open-banking payments reached almost 33 million in November 2025 alone. Those figures do not prove that every embedded-finance proposition will succeed. They do show that customers and businesses increasingly accept financial actions delivered through connected digital experiences.

Start with a customer moment, not a feature list

The most common strategic mistake is to begin with a list of accounts, cards, wallets, foreign exchange, lending, and rewards. Product breadth can look impressive, but it makes the commercial test harder. A stronger starting point is one repeated customer moment where financial friction is already visible.

The evidence is usually close to the business: customers repeatedly asking for the same adjacent service, transaction volume already passing through the relationship, referrals being sent elsewhere, delays that generate support work, or a point in the journey where customers abandon the process. These signals reveal whether a financial product solves a real problem or merely adds another feature.

A focused first product also makes accountability clearer. One customer segment, one geography, and one high-value workflow are easier to price, operate, measure, and improve than a broad launch across multiple products and markets. Expansion should follow demonstrated usage rather than precede it.

The economics must work after the headline revenue

Embedded financial services can create revenue through transaction fees, foreign-exchange income, account or card fees, subscriptions, or commercial arrangements with providers. However, gross revenue is only the first line of the model. A credible business case also includes provider fees, compliance and onboarding work, customer support, fraud exposure, treasury requirements, reconciliation, and the cost of handling exceptions.

The decision therefore needs to connect three layers. First, customer behavior: how often will the product be used, and how much relevant financial activity exists? Second, unit economics: what contribution remains after all direct and operating costs? Third, strategic value: will the product improve retention, increase revenue per client, reduce manual work, or strengthen the core service?

This is why transaction volume alone can be misleading. A product may process meaningful volume while creating little contribution after fees and support costs. Conversely, a narrower product may have modest volume but materially improve retention or reduce operational friction. The right metric depends on the job the financial product is meant to perform.

The operating model is part of the customer experience

A financial product does not end when the interface displays a successful payment. Customers remember what happens when a transfer fails, an account requires review, a card is declined, or a balance does not reconcile. The exception path is often the product.

Before launch, the business and its partners need explicit ownership for onboarding, safeguarding or holding funds, transaction monitoring, complaints, manual reviews, reconciliation, customer communications, and service disruptions. These responsibilities depend on the product, jurisdiction, and regulatory structure, and should be agreed with the relevant licensed institutions and advisers.

This operating discipline is also a resilience issue. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision principles for operational resilience emphasize the ability to continue delivering critical operations through disruption and to manage dependencies on third parties. [2] For a B2B platform, that translates into practical questions: which customer journeys are critical, how quickly can failures be identified, what happens when a provider is unavailable, and who communicates with the customer?

Infrastructure should preserve choice without creating complexity

Using a single provider can be a sensible way to launch. It reduces integration work and can simplify accountability. The commercial risk appears when every provider-specific rule is hard-coded into the customer journey. A change in geography, pricing, product scope, or risk appetite can then require the business to rebuild more than the connection itself.

A modular architecture can preserve the option to add or replace providers, but modularity should serve a real business need. Over-engineering an orchestration layer before the first product has users creates cost without evidence. The practical goal is not abstraction for its own sake. It is a stable product and data model, clear operational states, and an integration boundary that prevents one provider from defining the entire customer experience.

This balance matters because infrastructure choices become commercial choices over time. Provider coverage affects which customers can be served. Operational tooling affects support cost. Ledger and reconciliation design affect financial control. The architecture should make the first launch achievable while keeping the next sensible expansion possible.

Measure behavior after launch, not the launch itself

Going live is a delivery milestone, not proof of product-market fit. The useful measures begin after launch: funded or activated accounts, transaction frequency, payment or FX volume, card usage, contribution margin, repeat behavior, retention, and the rate of manual exceptions.

These measures should be defined before implementation because they shape the product. If the goal is recurring usage, the team needs to understand what should bring the customer back each week or month. If the goal is retention, it needs a baseline against which to measure the effect. If the goal is operational efficiency, it needs to quantify the work the new flow should remove.

A focused launch creates a learning system. The company can see which customers activate, where they drop out, which workflows create support demand, and whether the economics hold. New products should be added when customer behavior points to the next need, not simply because another feature is technically available.

The financial layer should strengthen the core business

The strongest embedded-finance strategies do not ask a company to abandon what made it valuable. They use financial capabilities to deepen the original service. The company formation firm still helps businesses get established. The marketplace still connects participants. The FX broker still helps clients manage international money movement. The financial layer removes friction around that core job and keeps more of the relationship inside one trusted experience.

That distinction is important. Launching a generic financial application creates a new acquisition problem. Adding a focused financial product to an existing journey starts with distribution, context, and demand that may already exist. The work is then to prove that the product is useful, economically sound, operationally reliable, and appropriately governed.

For many B2B companies, the next growth opportunity may not come from finding an entirely new customer. It may come from serving an existing customer more completely at the point where business activity turns into financial activity.

Key takeaways

Existing customer relationships can be a distribution advantage for financial products when a repeated financial need already exists in the journey.

The first product should solve one valuable problem for one defined customer segment rather than reproduce an entire bank proposition.

A viable business case includes full operating costs, not only transaction volume or gross revenue.

Compliance responsibilities, exception handling, reconciliation, and customer support are part of the product design.

Infrastructure should make the first launch achievable while preserving realistic options for future providers, products, and markets.

Success should be measured through activation, repeat usage, contribution, retention, and operational quality after launch.

Frequently asked questions

Does a B2B company need its own banking license to offer financial products?

Not necessarily. The appropriate structure depends on the product, jurisdiction, and responsibilities the business wants to assume. Many propositions involve regulated banking or payment partners, but the allocation of compliance, customer, and operational responsibilities must be explicit.

Which financial product should a company launch first?

The strongest starting point is usually the smallest product that removes a repeated and commercially important piece of customer friction. Evidence should come from existing demand, referrals, transaction behavior, and operational pain.

What should be measured after launch?

Useful measures include activation, funded accounts, repeat transaction frequency, payment or FX volume, card usage, contribution margin, retention, and manual exception rates. The metric should reflect the commercial job the product is intended to perform.

Should the platform begin with one provider or a modular setup?

A single provider can simplify an initial launch. The important design choice is to avoid embedding provider-specific logic so deeply that future changes require the entire customer journey to be rebuilt. Modularity should be proportional to a real expansion or resilience need.

Sources

[1] Open Banking Limited, “Open Banking Limited marks 8 years of transforming the UK's financial landscape,” 13 January 2026. https://www.openbanking.org.uk/news/open-banking-limited-marks-8-years-of-transforming-the-uks-financial-landscape/

[2] Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, “Principles for operational resilience,” March 2021. https://www.bis.org/bcbs/publ/d516.htm

About the author

Alex Zhukov is Co-founder of Framnex, a financial-infrastructure technology company that provides modular tools for businesses developing branded financial products and payment experiences.

Advertisement