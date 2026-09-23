AmBank Islamic Berhad Wins Best Islamic Corporate & SME Bank Malaysia 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

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AmBank Islamic Berhad has been awarded Best Islamic Corporate & SME Bank Malaysia 2026 at the prestigious 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards.

Global Banking & Finance Review is pleased to announce that AmBank Islamic Berhad has been awarded Best Islamic Corporate & SME Bank Malaysia 2026 at the prestigious 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards. This recognition reflects the bank's continued commitment to delivering innovative Shariah-compliant banking solutions that support the evolving financial needs of corporate and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers across Malaysia.

The award recognises AmBank Islamic Berhad's ability to combine Islamic finance principles with customer-focused banking services, helping businesses access financing, cash management, trade finance, and treasury solutions that support sustainable growth. Through its emphasis on relationship banking, digital capabilities, and tailored financial solutions, the bank continues to strengthen its position within Malaysia's competitive Islamic banking sector.

The 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards follow a rigorous and structured evaluation process designed to identify financial institutions demonstrating excellence across innovation, customer service, strategic execution, and long-term market performance. Multiple criteria were considered during the assessment process, including but not limited to:

a. Excellence in Islamic corporate and SME banking services

b. Innovation in Shariah-compliant financial solutions

c. Customer relationship management and service quality

d. Product development and market relevance

e. Digital banking capabilities and operational efficiency

f. Risk management and governance standards

g. Market competitiveness and sustainable business growth

h. Long-term strategic vision and industry leadership

These criteria ensure that award recipients represent high standards of performance, innovation, customer value, and responsible banking within the global financial services industry.

AmBank Islamic Berhad's recognition as Best Islamic Corporate & SME Bank Malaysia 2026 reflects its ongoing efforts to support businesses through comprehensive Shariah-compliant financial solutions designed to address increasingly complex commercial requirements. The bank continues to enhance customer experience through digital banking initiatives, efficient service delivery, and relationship-driven advisory support that enables businesses to operate with greater confidence in a dynamic economic environment.

Serving a broad spectrum of corporate and SME clients, AmBank Islamic Berhad offers a range of Islamic banking products and services, including financing solutions, trade services, cash management, treasury offerings, and advisory capabilities. By combining industry expertise with a customer-centric approach, the bank helps businesses manage working capital, support expansion plans, strengthen financial resilience, and pursue long-term growth opportunities.

The bank's continued investment in digital transformation, operational excellence, and product innovation has further strengthened its ability to deliver seamless banking experiences while maintaining the principles of Shariah compliance. This balanced approach enables AmBank Islamic Berhad to respond effectively to changing customer expectations while contributing to the continued development of Malaysia's Islamic finance ecosystem.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: “AmBank Islamic Berhad has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting corporate and SME customers through innovative Shariah-compliant financial solutions, relationship-focused banking, and continuous service enhancement. Its ability to combine Islamic banking principles with operational excellence and customer-centric innovation has distinguished the bank within Malaysia's financial sector. We congratulate AmBank Islamic Berhad on this well-deserved recognition as Best Islamic Corporate & SME Bank Malaysia 2026.”

This recognition highlights the growing importance of Islamic banking in supporting business development, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic growth. As corporate and SME customers increasingly seek financing solutions that combine ethical banking principles with modern financial capabilities, AmBank Islamic Berhad remains well positioned to continue delivering value through innovation, responsible banking, and long-term customer partnerships.

About AmBank Islamic Berhad

AmBank Islamic Berhad is the Islamic banking arm of the AmBank Group and offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant financial products and services for retail, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The bank provides Islamic financing, deposits, treasury services, trade finance, cash management, wealth solutions, and advisory services, supporting customers through responsible banking practices and innovative financial solutions. As part of one of Malaysia's leading financial services groups, AmBank Islamic Berhad continues to contribute to the advancement of the country's Islamic banking industry through customer-focused innovation and sustainable growth.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking &Finance Review Awards are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking C Finance Review and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance.

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