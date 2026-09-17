How Banks Can Underwrite Retailers With Better Market Intelligence

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Retail lending has always involved commercial judgment that goes beyond the balance sheet. A retailer's financial statements tell you where they've been. They say considerably less about where they're going, how effectively they're competing in their market, or whether the conditions driving their c…

Retail lending has always involved commercial judgment that goes beyond the balance sheet. A retailer's financial statements tell you where they've been. They say considerably less about where they're going, how effectively they're competing in their market, or whether the conditions driving their current performance are likely to persist. For banks making lending decisions about retail businesses, the gap between historical financial data and forward-looking commercial intelligence is where credit risk often hides.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision says banks should have a thorough understanding of a borrower’s risk profile and characteristics, including the borrower’s economic sector, position within that sector, historical financial trends and future cash-flow projections. Its 2026 credit-risk guidance also says banks should consider current and forward-looking market and macroeconomic factors when assessing individual credits and portfolios.

Better market intelligence may help narrow this gap, potentially supporting more informed underwriting and risk pricing.

What Retail Financial Statements Don't Tell You

A retailer's accounts show revenue, margin, costs, and capital structure. They tell you whether the business has been profitable and how it has managed its cash. What they don't show is the competitive context in which those numbers were produced.

A retailer showing strong revenue growth over the past two years may have benefited from a competitor's exit from the market, a category tailwind that's already fading, or a promotional intensity that has driven volume at the expense of sustainable margin. The same historical numbers might represent a business that's genuinely well-positioned and one that's been running hard to stay still. The financial statements don't distinguish between the two.

Underwriting that relies primarily on historical financials produces credit assessments that are accurate about the past and uncertain about the future in ways that may not be adequately reflected in the risk pricing.

What Market Intelligence Adds

Commercial intelligence about a retailer's competitive position, pricing strategy, and promotional behaviour provides context that transforms how financial data is interpreted.

A retailer whose pricing is consistently positioned at or above market level for their category, with healthy margin and stable volume, is demonstrating something different from one whose volume is sustained by deep promotional activity that has compressed margin and may not be commercially sustainable. Both might show similar headline revenue figures. The risk profiles are different.

According to Assosia, its platform tracks promotional activity across retail categories and reveals how reliant a business is on promotional volume relative to everyday sales. A retailer whose sales are heavily concentrated in promotional periods, and who is participating in promotional depth that matches or exceeds category norms, is more exposed to the consequences of pulling back on promotions, whether by necessity or strategy, than one with a healthier balance between promoted and everyday trade.

For banks, understanding this promotional dependency matters for several aspects of credit assessment: the sustainability of the revenue base, the resilience of margin under pressure, the business's flexibility to adjust promotional strategy if conditions change, and the degree to which current trading is genuinely representative of underlying commercial performance.

Pricing Position as a Credit Signal

Where a retailer positions on price relative to its competitors signals something about both the quality of the business and its risk profile.

A retailer that consistently maintains a price premium while preserving sales volumes may indicate stronger brand, service or product differentiation. Depending on the category and competitive environment, this can be relevant when assessing commercial resilience.

A retailer competing primarily on price, particularly in a category with well-resourced competitors who can sustain price investment at scale, is in a more vulnerable position. Its customer base is more likely to switch if competitors match or undercut its pricing, and its ability to sustain margin under competitive pressure is constrained. Neither factor shows clearly in historical financial data, but both are directly relevant to credit risk.

Market pricing data, tracked over time, shows whether a retailer's competitive positioning is stable or eroding, whether the category is undergoing structural price pressure, and how the retailer is responding. This is the kind of forward-looking signal that historical accounts systematically miss.

Pricing and promotional behaviour can also influence the sustainability of retail margins. McKinsey has noted that retailers increasingly need granular analysis of pricing and promotions, including customer price sensitivity, promotional effectiveness, margin performance and willingness to pay, rather than relying on broad pricing decisions alone.

The Category Context

Individual retailer data is more useful in context. A retailer showing margin compression in a category where margin compression is universal is in a different position from one showing the same compression in a category where competitors are maintaining margin. The former suggests an industry-wide structural change the retailer is responding to. The latter suggests a competitive or operational problem specific to that business.

Banks lending across a retail portfolio can build category-level intelligence that contextualises individual retailer assessments. A lender who understands the pricing and promotional dynamics of grocery, apparel, electronics, and home furnishings separately can make more accurate judgments about individual borrowers within each category than one applying a generalised retail credit framework.

Integrating Intelligence Into the Underwriting Process

The practical integration of market intelligence into retail underwriting doesn't require replacing existing credit processes. It requires adding a commercial assessment layer that evaluates the borrower's competitive position alongside the financial assessment.

This means developing the capability to access and interpret retail market data, either through data partnerships, specialist analytical tools, or sector expertise within the credit team. It means building a framework to translate commercial indicators, pricing position, promotional dependency, and competitive dynamics into credit risk assessment, rather than treating them as qualitative colour.

Lenders that do this well develop a more differentiated view of retail credit risk within their portfolios: identifying borrowers whose commercial position is stronger than their current financials reflect, and those whose financials look healthy but rest on a commercial foundation under pressure. Both categories exist in most retail lending portfolios, and distinguishing between them is where better market intelligence earns its return.

The Direction of Travel

Retail has always been a competitive sector. The pace of competitive change, driven by digital disruption, changing consumer behaviour, and the sophistication of pricing and promotional tools available to retailers of all sizes, has increased the importance of commercial context in credit assessment.

Banks that develop the capability to understand their retail borrowers’ competitive positions, alongside historical financials, may be better positioned to make informed lending decisions and manage retail portfolios more effectively. The data to support this capability exists and is increasingly accessible. The question is whether credit teams are structured and equipped to use it.

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