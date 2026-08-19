Core Banking System Integration: Key Steps and Practices

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Legacy core banking systems were built to run forever — and they do. The problem isn't reliability. It's that a system designed in the 1980s for batch payments wasn't built to expose REST APIs, feed a fraud engine, or sync with a cloud CRM. Connecting the old world to the new one is what core bankin…

Legacy core banking systems were built to run forever — and they do. The problem isn't reliability. It's that a system designed in the 1980s for batch payments wasn't built to expose REST APIs, feed a fraud engine, or sync with a cloud CRM. Connecting the old world to the new one is what core banking integration is actually about. This article walks through how that works, what the market looks like, and which practices separate successful projects from expensive disasters.

What’s Actually Happening in the Market

Something has shifted in how banks allocate IT budgets over the past several years. Wholesale core replacement has fallen out of favor — reflecting the significant operational complexity and implementation risk involved in replacing a bank’s core infrastructure. The direction now is integration: keep what works and build the connective tissue to whatever's new.

JPMorgan Chase reportedly still runs tens of millions of lines of COBOL. So does most of the banking world. These systems handle transaction volumes that would buckle most modern stacks. They're not the problem. The problem is none of them were designed with APIs, event streaming, or microservices in mind.

DXC Technology’s Hogan system — a cloud-based platform with decades of production history across major financial institutions — sits squarely in this space. Hogan handles deposits, loans, and general ledger processing, and integration work means connecting that proven foundation to digital channels and modern payment networks. Temenos, Oracle FLEXCUBE, and Finastra Fusion Essence navigate the same tension.

What's Being Built and Tested

A few concrete examples:

Thought Machine's Vault Core defines product behavior through smart contracts in their proprietary language, VAULT. Banks can modify interest calculation logic without touching core processing. Lloyds Banking Group and JPMorgan both run live accounts on it.

Mambu has been adopted by N26, Santander's OpenBank, and ABN AMRO for specific product lines — running alongside existing cores, not replacing them. The "two-speed" architecture, as it's commonly called.

ISO 20022 migration through SWIFT introduced data fields older cores had no concept of: structured remittance information, legal entity identifiers, purpose codes. Not a format change — a data model change with real downstream consequences.

BIAN (Banking Industry Architecture Network) publishes a service domain framework that has become the reference vocabulary for composable banking architecture.

Integration Is Not One Thing

Here's where project scope goes sideways. "We need to integrate the core" sounds like a single task. It's not.

Depending on what a bank actually needs, integration work might mean:

Channel integration — connecting to mobile apps, internet banking portals, or ATM networks

Third-party services — Experian or FICO for credit scoring, Jumio or Refinitiv for KYC/AML, SWIFT GPI for payments

Internal system linking — Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, SAP S/4HANA, or data warehouses like Snowflake

Network integration — RTGS systems, card scheme infrastructure, or newer rails like FedNow (launched July 2023)

Each type has different latency tolerances, data formats, failure modes. Grouping them into one workstream is how timelines collapse.

The API and Middleware Layer

REST APIs are the default for channel-facing work — JSON-based, request-response, straightforward for operations like balance checks or transfers. PSD2 in Europe and the UK's Open Banking Standard mandated this pattern for regulated institutions.

But REST has limits. When a core event needs to reach multiple downstream systems at once — a loan disbursement, a direct debit bounce — event-driven architecture using Kafka or AWS EventBridge handles it more cleanly. Downstream systems subscribe to the event stream. Less coupling, better fault isolation.

The middleware layer tends to follow MuleSoft's three-tier model:

System APIs sit against the core and expose raw data — accounts, transaction history, product definitions Process APIs handle business logic — the loan approval sequence, the KYC check chain Experience APIs package data for specific consumers — a mobile app needs a different payload than a branch teller screen

The point is avoiding the "spaghetti" problem — every system talking directly to every other through undocumented bilateral connections that nobody dares change.

How Integration Actually Gets Done

Step 1: Map the Current State

The most skipped step. Before any design work, document every system that touches the core — how it communicates, what data it exchanges, what peak volumes look like. TOGAF and ArchiMate are standard tools. The resulting diagram tends to be alarming. That's expected.

Step 2: Decide on the Architecture

The key decisions:

Synchronous vs. asynchronous communication per integration type

API gateway — Kong, Apigee, AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management each carry different cost and lock-in trade-offs

Authentication: OAuth 2.0 with OpenID Connect for external APIs, mutual TLS for internal calls

Whether to standardize on a canonical data model or write bilateral transformations per integration pair

That last question is often a significant point of architectural debate. A canonical model is elegant in theory. Defining and maintaining it for a large bank is a multi-year effort. Most projects end up with bilateral transformations and a canonical model aspiration that quietly fades.

Step 3: Build and Test

Integration testing is where schedules slip. Core banking environments are expensive to replicate. Data masking under GDPR and CCPA adds overhead. Legacy systems surface undocumented behaviors under specific transaction conditions. Service virtualization tools — Broadcom Service Virtualization, SmartBear ReadyAPI — let teams test against simulated responses without live system access.

Testing types worth real investment:

Contract testing (Pact) — validates that what the API consumer expects and what the provider delivers actually match

Performance testing using JMeter or Gatling — does the integration hold up under month-end loads or salary payment spikes?

Chaos testing — deliberately kill services and introduce latency to see what breaks. Netflix's Chaos Monkey made this pattern mainstream; it applies directly to banking integration layers

Step 4: Data Migration

If the project moves customer records between systems, that needs its own workstream — not a sub-task. The failure patterns repeat: balance discrepancies, deduplication errors splitting one customer into three records, product code mismatches, historical data outside migration scope. TSB Bank's 2018 move from Lloyds Banking Group's infrastructure to Sabadell's Proteo4UK system is the case study that surfaces in every risk conversation — customers locked out for days, remediation costs in the hundreds of millions, leadership changes throughout. Compressed timelines and inadequate parallel-run testing were the identified causes.

If the project moves customer records between systems, that needs its own workstream — not a sub-task. The failure patterns can include balance discrepancies, duplicate customer records, product-code mismatches and historical data falling outside the migration scope. TSB Bank’s 2018 IT migration provides a prominent example of the risks involved in large-scale banking technology change. Following the migration to its new Proteo4UK platform in April 2018, TSB experienced significant disruption across online, mobile, telephone and branch banking services. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) later identified deficiencies in areas including planning, testing, risk management, governance, outsourcing oversight and contingency planning. The regulators reported that a significant proportion of TSB's 5.2 million customers were affected by the initial disruption, with some issues persisting until December 2018. TSB subsequently paid £32.7 million in customer redress, while the FCA and PRA imposed combined penalties of £48.65 million in 2022 for operational risk management and governance failings related to the migration programme.

Multiple full rehearsals before go-live aren't optional.

Step 5: Go-Live Strategy

For critical banking systems, prolonged downtime is rarely acceptable, making the choice of migration and cutover strategy is particularly important.

The main approaches:

Big bang — full cutover in one planned window. High risk, simpler to operate once done.

Parallel running — both systems run with reconciliation checks. Lower risk, but expensive to sustain.

Phased migration — segments or product lines migrate incrementally. Slower, but each phase is a learning opportunity.

Hypercare (the elevated monitoring period after go-live) needs defined exit criteria. Without them, it becomes a permanent state nobody wants to officially end.

Practices That Actually Hold Up

Start with data quality. Problems found during testing cost far more than those caught during discovery. Profile source data early. Track remediation as a formal workstream.

Build for failure. Resilience4j implements circuit breaker patterns that prevent cascading failures when downstream services struggle. Every integration point will fail eventually — the question is whether that failure stays isolated.

Version APIs properly. This gets stated in every architecture standard and violated under pressure. When a core update renames a field, everything without versioning breaks. Semantic versioning with a real deprecation schedule is the minimum.

Give monitoring business context. Knowing latency spiked at 11pm matters less than knowing it always spikes at month-end close. Correlating metrics with business patterns — Datadog, Dynatrace, and Splunk all support this — is where real operational intelligence lives.

Use a secrets vault. HashiCorp Vault is standard for API keys and credentials. Embedding credentials in configuration files remains a recurring issue identified in breach post-mortems.

What Comes Next

AI-assisted integration tooling is moving toward production. IBM's work following the StepZen acquisition and Salesforce's direction with MuleSoft Composer both target the same pain point: generating data mapping and transformation logic automatically. Tedious, error-prone work — the interest makes sense.

Event streaming as a banking primitive is picking up speed. Temenos Transact has event-driven architecture built in natively. Some institutions are experimenting with exposing account event streams via Kafka so fraud detection, analytics, and notifications can react in real time rather than waiting on batch jobs.

Composable banking — product capabilities from independently deployable modules — is where the architecture conversation is heading. BIAN's framework is the reference point. How quickly the industry gets there remains open.

What It Comes Down To

Core banking integration doesn't get keynote coverage. It doesn't trend. But get it wrong and it doesn't matter how polished the mobile app looks — customers can't access their money.

Projects fail for predictable reasons: underestimated data problems, overestimated platform readiness, timelines compressed under business pressure until something breaks. None of that is mysterious. Pushing back against it in practice — that's the real challenge. Not the technology.

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