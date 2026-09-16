JSC ‘InFinBank’ Named Best SME Bank Uzbekistan 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review

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InFinBank has continued to expand its business-banking capabilities during 2025 and 2026 as Uzbekistan’s private sector grows and demand increases for accessible financing, faster payments and more integrated digital services.

JSC “InFinBank” has been named Best SME Bank Uzbekistan 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review, recognising the bank’s continued development of financial services, digital tools and funding solutions for small and medium-sized businesses across Uzbekistan.

The award reflects InFinBank’s growing focus on supporting entrepreneurs through a combination of business lending, digital account services, merchant acquiring, working-capital solutions and broader financial infrastructure designed around the day-to-day needs of SMEs.

InFinBank has continued to expand its business-banking capabilities during 2025 and 2026 as Uzbekistan’s private sector grows and demand increases for accessible financing, faster payments and more integrated digital services.

Commenting on the award, Barnai Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: “Small and medium-sized businesses play an important role in Uzbekistan’s economic development, and financial institutions have a critical role in helping these companies access capital, manage cash flow and operate more efficiently. InFinBank has continued to broaden its SME proposition through digital account opening, business financing, acquiring services and partnerships designed to simplify financial management for entrepreneurs. The Best SME Bank Uzbekistan 2026 award recognises the bank’s continued investment in practical and increasingly integrated banking solutions for the country’s business community.”

Expanding Access to Finance for SMEs

InFinBank provides a broad range of financing products for businesses, including working-capital facilities, investment loans, factoring, refinancing, leasing, guarantees and products designed specifically for small-business customers.

The bank’s Continuous Support of Small Businesses programme provides financing for fixed assets and working-capital needs, while other business-lending products are structured around different stages of company development.

In August 2026, InFinBank also introduced a new business loan offering of up to UZS 1 billion, with terms of up to seven years and a stated interest rate from 18.99%, adding another long-term financing option for qualifying businesses.

The bank has also continued to strengthen its funding capacity through international partnerships. In June 2026, InFinBank signed a US$50 million non-revolving credit-line agreement with the Eurasian Development Bank, with the bank stating that the facility would support financing for businesses in Uzbekistan, including investment projects and working-capital requirements.

In the same month, InFinBank announced an agreement with SEAF to attract a US$5 million Islamic financing line, expanding the range of funding structures available to support business activity.

Building a More Integrated SME Banking Model

Beyond lending, InFinBank has been developing a broader ecosystem of services intended to make it easier for entrepreneurs to establish and operate their businesses.

In May 2026, the bank announced a partnership with Smart Business to launch a “one-stop shop” model for small and medium-sized businesses. The initiative combines banking, payment and accounting services within a single ecosystem.

Through the model, entrepreneurs can access business-account opening, merchant acquiring, POS terminals, QR payments, online cash-register registration, accounting tools and technical support.

The approach reflects a wider shift in SME banking from offering individual products toward providing more connected operating infrastructure for businesses.

For smaller companies in particular, reducing the number of separate providers required to manage payments, accounts, sales and financial administration can help simplify day-to-day operations.

Digital Services Designed Around Entrepreneurs

Digitalisation is also central to InFinBank’s SME strategy.

Since 2025, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs have been able to open business accounts remotely through the bank’s website or mobile channels, reducing the need for branch-based onboarding.

InFinBank’s current business-account offering includes online banking and, for eligible customers, free account opening and free interbank transfers within stated monthly limits.

The bank also provides digital merchant-acquiring services and has introduced instant crediting of acquiring proceeds to business accounts, an initiative aimed at helping merchants access sales revenues more quickly.

These capabilities are increasingly important as SMEs expect business banking to offer the same level of speed, accessibility and digital convenience that has become standard across consumer financial services.

Supporting Uzbekistan’s Growing Business Economy

Uzbekistan has continued to place increasing emphasis on entrepreneurship, private-sector growth and access to business finance.

For banks, this creates an opportunity to move beyond traditional corporate lending and develop specialised services for smaller companies whose requirements can range from basic account infrastructure to working-capital finance, payments, investment lending and international trade support.

InFinBank’s SME proposition reflects this broader evolution.

Rather than relying on a single lending product, the bank has developed a combination of financing, payment, digital-account and business-management capabilities designed to support entrepreneurs at different stages of development.

The Best SME Bank Uzbekistan 2026 award recognises this continued expansion of InFinBank’s business-banking platform and its focus on improving the accessibility and functionality of financial services for Uzbekistan’s SME sector.

About JSC “InFinBank”

JSC “InFinBank”, formally Joint-Stock Company “Invest Finance Bank”, is a commercial bank operating in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Established in 2007, the bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses across retail, corporate and SME banking.

Its business-banking offering includes current accounts, lending, factoring, leasing, guarantees, merchant acquiring, payments, deposits, international financial services and digital banking.

InFinBank operates under banking licence No. 75 and continues to invest in digitalisation, international funding partnerships and financial products designed to support businesses across Uzbekistan.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards programme was established to recognise excellence, innovation and outstanding achievement across the global financial-services industry.

Each year, the awards recognise institutions demonstrating leadership across banking, finance, fintech, wealth management, investment, insurance, digital transformation, customer experience and related areas of financial services.

Award recipients are evaluated using qualitative and quantitative considerations including business performance, innovation, customer focus, industry reputation, strategic development and contribution to the advancement of financial services.

About Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is an international financial publication providing coverage of banking, finance, wealth management, capital markets, fintech, insurance and global business.

Through its digital platform and international readership, the publication delivers financial news, analysis, interviews and thought leadership to financial professionals, institutional investors, business leaders and policymakers worldwide.

Its annual awards programme recognises organisations demonstrating excellence, innovation and leadership across the global financial-services industry.

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