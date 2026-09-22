Raiffeisen Bank Albania Wins Best Place to Work Albania 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

The award recognises the bank's investment in employee development, internal mobility, early-career pathways, wellbeing and an inclusive, future-ready workplace.

The award recognises the bank's investment in employee development, internal mobility, early-career pathways, wellbeing and an inclusive, future-ready workplace.

Global Banking & Finance Review has named Raiffeisen Bank Albania the winner of Best Place to Work Albania 2026 in the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards.

The recognition reflects Raiffeisen Bank Albania's sustained focus on creating a workplace where employees can build skills, pursue meaningful career opportunities and contribute to the bank's transformation. The bank's people strategy brings together learning and development, leadership capability, internal mobility, employee wellbeing and structured pathways for students and early-career professionals.

According to its 2025 Annual Report, Raiffeisen Bank Albania employed 1,387 people and welcomed 192 new hires during the year. The report also states that internal candidates are treated as a primary source for vacancies, with advancement based on demonstrated performance and potential. This approach supports career progression while helping the organisation retain and develop institutional knowledge.

Learning remained a central part of the employee experience. In 2025, every active employee participated in at least one development activity, while the bank delivered 45,659 training hours across the organisation. Programmes covered leadership, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, customer experience, regulatory requirements and industry standards - areas that are increasingly important as banking becomes more technology-led and customer expectations continue to evolve.

"Raiffeisen Bank Albania has demonstrated a clear commitment to creating an environment in which employees can build skills, develop their careers and contribute to the bank's transformation. Its investment in continuous learning, internal talent development, early-career pathways and employee wellbeing provides a strong foundation for an inclusive and future-ready workplace. The Best Place to Work Albania 2026 award recognises the bank's efforts to combine organisational performance with meaningful opportunities and support for its people."

- Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor, Global Banking & Finance Review

The bank's leadership development activity has placed emphasis on trust-based and self-aware leadership, coaching and team development. Alongside this, internal initiatives have helped employees build practical knowledge of AI and emerging technologies, supporting both day-to-day productivity and the wider digital transformation of the business.

Raiffeisen Bank Albania also continued its RBAL Wellbeing programme in 2025. The programme encompasses physical and mental wellbeing, and the bank added prepaid psychological counselling sessions as an employee benefit. These measures complement a broader workplace approach that, on the bank's careers pages, emphasises care, empowerment, inclusion, transparency, employee voice and flexible ways of working.

Early-career development is another important part of the bank's workforce pipeline. During 2025, Raiffeisen Bank Albania welcomed 290 students through internships and academy programmes. This included 220 participants in the DSA programme and 30 students in Key Academy, an initiative focused on information technology. The annual report notes that most Key Academy participants subsequently moved into IT roles at the bank, showing how structured learning can translate into employment opportunities.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate a joined-up approach to the employee lifecycle - from attracting young talent and onboarding new colleagues to developing future skills, supporting internal career moves and promoting wellbeing. They also align with the bank's stated 2026 priorities around talent attraction and retention, trust, inclusion, psychological safety and continuous learning.

The Best Place to Work Albania 2026 award celebrates this sustained commitment to people and recognises Raiffeisen Bank Albania's role as one of the country's major employers. It also highlights the importance of workplace culture and workforce capability in building a resilient, innovative and customer-focused financial institution.

About Raiffeisen Bank Albania

Raiffeisen Bank Albania Sh.a. is a commercial bank operating in Albania and a member of Raiffeisen Bank International Group. The bank serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers through branch and digital channels. Raiffeisen Bank Albania is listed among the institutions licensed by the Bank of Albania). Its people agenda spans recruitment, learning and development, leadership capability, internal mobility, wellbeing and early-career programmes.

About the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards recognise companies of all sizes that demonstrate innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive change and inspirational practices across the global financial community. The awards were created to identify excellence within a fast-evolving sector and reflect the breadth of activity taking place across banking, finance, technology and related industries. Learn more about the awards.

About Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is an online and print publication providing independent news, analysis, interviews and commentary on developments across banking, finance, business, technology and the global economy. Its audience includes senior decision-makers and professionals seeking informed perspectives on the trends shaping international markets.

Advertisement