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Why Tokenised Deposits Are Becoming an Operating-Model Question for Banks

The debate is shifting from whether bank money can be tokenised to how tokenised deposits would fit into liquidity, settlement, compliance and customer operations.

The debate is shifting from whether bank money can be tokenised to how tokenised deposits would fit into liquidity, settlement, compliance and customer operations.

From experiment to operating architecture

Tokenised deposits have moved from a conceptual discussion toward a practical banking architecture question. The core idea is straightforward: represent a traditional commercial-bank deposit on a programmable platform so that money can interact directly with tokenised assets and automated transaction logic.

The significance is not that deposits suddenly become a new asset class. They remain bank liabilities. The significance is operational. If money and assets can move on compatible platforms, parts of payment, reconciliation and settlement can be redesigned around shared transaction logic rather than multiple sequential messages and databases.

The Bank for International Settlements has set out a vision in which tokenised commercial bank money sits alongside central bank reserves and tokenised assets within a next-generation financial architecture.

Why banks care about programmability

Programmability can make complex financial transactions more conditional and more automated. A payment could be released when an asset transfer occurs, collateral could move when pre-agreed conditions are met, or corporate treasury transactions could settle with less manual coordination.

For banks, however, the benefit is not simply faster settlement. It is the possibility of reducing reconciliation, operational breaks and duplicated messaging. That can matter in cross-border payments, securities settlement, collateral management and wholesale cash movements where many institutions currently maintain separate records of the same transaction.

The challenge is that programmability must coexist with the controls that make bank money trusted. Customer due diligence, sanctions screening, transaction monitoring, access controls, dispute handling and legal finality still apply. A tokenised deposit is useful only if the operating framework around it is as robust as the banking system it represents.

Liquidity management does not disappear

Tokenisation can change transaction mechanics, but it does not remove balance-sheet economics. Banks would still need to manage liquidity, funding, credit risk and settlement exposures. In some cases, faster or more atomic settlement could alter intraday liquidity patterns because obligations that previously settled in batches may need funding at different times.

This makes treasury integration essential. A token platform disconnected from the bank's core liquidity view could create operational blind spots. The stronger model is likely to integrate tokenised liabilities with existing treasury, risk and regulatory reporting so that the institution maintains one coherent view of its obligations.

BIS analysis emphasises that tokenised deposits should preserve the singleness and trust of money rather than create fragmented forms of value that behave differently across platforms.

Interoperability may determine the outcome

A tokenised deposit confined to one proprietary platform has limited reach. The larger opportunity depends on interoperability across banks, market infrastructures and jurisdictions. That raises questions about standards, governance, messaging, identity, legal recognition and settlement assets.

Banks therefore face a strategic decision about where to build, where to partner and where to wait for common standards. Moving too early can create stranded technology. Moving too late can mean losing influence over the architecture that eventually becomes standard.

The BIS has argued that tokenisation can integrate messaging, reconciliation and asset transfer while maintaining the role of central bank money and commercial bank deposits in the monetary system.

The real transition is organisational

The long-term importance of tokenised deposits may lie less in the token itself than in the operating-model changes around it. Payments teams, treasury, compliance, technology, legal and product functions will need to coordinate more closely because programmable money collapses processes that were previously separate.

That makes governance a competitive capability. Banks that treat tokenisation as a narrow innovation-lab project may struggle to move it into production. Those that connect it to liquidity, customer operations and risk management may be better positioned to identify where the technology creates genuine efficiency rather than novelty.

Key Questions

Are tokenised deposits the same as stablecoins?

No. Tokenised deposits are digital representations of commercial bank deposits and remain liabilities of regulated banks. Stablecoins generally have a different legal and reserve structure.

What is the main banking benefit?

Potentially tighter integration of payment, asset transfer and reconciliation, especially in complex wholesale transactions.

What is the biggest challenge?

Interoperability and governance. Tokenised deposits need to work with existing banking controls, liquidity management and legal frameworks, not sit outside them.

References

• BIS - The next-generation monetary and financial system

• BIS - How deposits can harness tokenisation

• BIS - Next-generation monetary and financial system takes shape

• BIS - Emerging challenges for deposit insurers

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