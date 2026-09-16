Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST) Wins Best Fintech Company Brunei Darussalam 2026 by Global Banking & Finance Review

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Global Banking & Finance Review is pleased to announce Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST) as the recipient of the Best Fintech Company Brunei Darussalam 2026 award.

The recognition reflects DST’s continued development as a digital-first service provider and its contribution to Brunei Darussalam’s evolving digital payments and financial-services ecosystem. Through the expansion of the MyDST platform, digital wallet functionality and integrated payment services, the company has continued to broaden the ways consumers and businesses can transact and access digital services.

DST has progressively evolved beyond its traditional telecommunications roots into a wider digital-services business. Established in its current form in 2020 following the restructuring of Brunei’s telecommunications sector, the company describes its strategy as focused on building an increasingly integrated digital ecosystem spanning mobile, fixed connectivity and digital services. DST has also set out an ambition to expand its role as a regional digital-service provider.

A significant element of that transformation has been the development of MyDST, which DST describes as Brunei’s first SuperApp. The platform combines telecommunications account management with digital payments and a range of consumer services, including peer-to-peer wallet transfers, bill payments, online shopping, cashback features and access to insurance and takaful services.

DST’s role in Brunei’s payments landscape is supported by formal regulatory approval, as an official payment system operator. This regulatory approval supports DST’s participation in Brunei’s digital payments ecosystem and provides a formal basis for its payment-related services.

Commenting on the award, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: “Datastream Digital (DST) has demonstrated a clear commitment to expanding the role of digital financial services in Brunei Darussalam. Its development of an integrated digital ecosystem, combined with regulated payment capabilities and a focus on making everyday transactions more accessible and convenient, reflects the broader transformation taking place across the country’s financial and digital economy. The Best Fintech Company Brunei Darussalam 2026 award recognises DST’s contribution via their MyDST app to that evolution and its continued focus on innovation, accessibility and customer experience.”

The MyDST ecosystem provides users with a single platform through which they can manage telecommunications services while accessing financial and commercial functionality. Its wallet enables users to send and receive funds, while QR-enabled and other payment capabilities support increasingly digital forms of commerce. The platform also incorporates bill-payment services, merchant offerings and other everyday digital transactions. These developments align with the broader direction of financial innovation in Brunei Darussalam.

As digital payments become more closely integrated with telecommunications, commerce and other consumer services, DST’s development illustrates the increasing convergence between traditionally separate sectors. By bringing multiple services into a unified digital environment, the company is contributing to the expansion of Brunei’s digital economy while creating new channels through which consumers and businesses can interact, transact and access services.

The Best Fintech Company Brunei Darussalam 2026 award recognises DST’s progress in developing this ecosystem, its regulated participation in the payments sector and its continued investment in digital innovation.

About Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST)

Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST) is Brunei’s leading digital enabler, evolving from a traditional telecommunications provider into a forward-looking Digital Company with a bold vision: Digitalising. Everyone. Aligned with Brunei’s Vision 2035, DST is reshaping the nation’s digital future by creating accessible, secure, and inclusive digital ecosystems that empower individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive in a seamless, cashless society.

DST delivers a wide range of digital-first services, from mobile and fixed connectivity to secure e-wallets, SME enablement, and integrated e-commerce platforms. Our innovations, the MyDST superapp, with features like eID (Digital ID), Shop, Billers and eWallet are designed to enhance everyday life, foster digital literacy, and inclusivity. Our community platforms such as Innovation Lab (InnoLab), and eZakat platforms encourage and drive social impact through technology.

With these innovations, as an asset-light digital company, DST is at the forefront of Brunei’s digital transformation, combining cutting-edge infrastructure with deep community engagement to power the nation’s transition into a resilient, innovation-led digital economy, ensuring no one is left behind in the journey to digital prosperity.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards programme was established to recognise outstanding achievements, innovation and leadership across the global banking and financial-services industry.

Each year, the awards highlight institutions and organisations that demonstrate excellence across areas including banking, fintech, payments, insurance, investment, technology and financial services. The awards recognise organisations that distinguish themselves through innovation, strategic execution, customer experience and meaningful contributions to the development of their respective markets.

The Best Fintech Company Brunei Darussalam 2026 award recognises Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd for its continued development of digital payment and financial-service capabilities, its contribution to Brunei’s fintech ecosystem and its efforts to expand access to integrated digital services.

About Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is an international financial publication providing news, analysis and insight across banking, finance, fintech, investment, insurance, capital markets and the global economy.

Through its digital platform and print editions, Global Banking & Finance Review provides coverage of regulatory developments, technological innovation, market trends and the strategies shaping the future of financial services. Its global readership includes banking and financial-services professionals, policymakers, executives, investors and corporate decision-makers.

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