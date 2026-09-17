How Oberthur Fiduciaire Is Advancing Banknote Security Technology

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For years, predictions of a cashless society have suggested that the banknote's days are numbered. Yet despite the rapid rise of digital payments, physical currency remains remarkably resilient. A

For years, predictions of a cashless society have suggested that the banknote's days are numbered. Yet despite the rapid rise of digital payments, physical currency remains remarkably resilient. A 2026 ECB survey found that 92% of companies with physical points of sale accepted cash, compared with 88% accepting cards, confirming cash as the most widely accepted payment method across the surveyed euro-area sectors.

Cash continues to retain an important role in the payments ecosystem, so the technological development behind cash security remains essential. Far removed from the simple engraved paper of previous centuries, today's banknote has become one of the most technologically sophisticated products in everyday circulation. It combines advanced materials science, micro-optics, chemistry, precision engraving and digital manufacturing in a product designed to survive years of circulation while remaining instantly recognisable to the public and designed to make counterfeiting increasingly difficult. For security printers, innovation has become a permanent necessity rather than a periodic upgrade.

Staying ahead of counterfeiters

The challenge has evolved dramatically over the past two decades. Professional counterfeiters now have access to high-resolution scanners, sophisticated graphic software and commercial printing equipment whose capabilities would once have been restricted to industrial manufacturers. While central banks continue to report historically low levels of counterfeiting in many major currencies, that success depends on continually raising the technological barrier rather than assuming it will remain high by itself.

As Thomas Savare, CEO of Oberthur Fiduciaire, observed, banknote printing is "an industry governed by permanent challenge: that of staying several steps ahead of counterfeiters.” This argument suggests that innovation is a strategic necessity, because manufacturers are engaged in an ongoing technological race between security printers and counterfeiters.

This technological competition explains why research and development occupies such a central place within the fiduciary industry. Unlike many consumer products, a banknote cannot rely on a single breakthrough. Instead, every new generation integrates dozens of complementary security features, each designed to make forgery significantly more difficult while remaining easy for legitimate users to authenticate.

A banknote as a concentration of technologies

To the public, a banknote may simply appear colourful and intricately designed. In reality, every visible element performs a function. Raised intaglio printing allows users to verify authenticity by touch. Watermarks become visible when held to the light. Colour-shifting inks alter appearance depending on viewing angle. Security threads woven directly into the substrate incorporate increasingly sophisticated optical effects, while ultraviolet features, microtext and forensic markers provide additional levels of verification for retailers, banks and laboratories.

Security specialists generally distinguish between three authentication levels: features intended for the general public, features requiring simple equipment such as ultraviolet lamps, and highly confidential forensic elements known only to manufacturers and issuing authorities. Modern banknotes therefore combine multiple layers of protection. These include security threads embedded directly into the paper, which can incorporate colour changes, movement or other optical effects. Oberthur Fiduciaire, for example, has developed Anima™, a lenticular micro-optical thread producing animated effects, as well as Pulsar™, which combines dynamic movement with shifting colours, and Relief™, which creates a three-dimensional optical illusion on an otherwise flat surface. Watermarks created through variations in the thickness of the substrate provide another layer of protection, alongside intaglio printing, whose distinctive relief can be recognised by touch. Other devices include colour-shifting inks, holographic or diffractive elements, microprinting that becomes legible only under magnification, and features that fluoresce under ultraviolet or infrared light. Some notes also incorporate machine-readable elements designed for authentication by cash-handling equipment.

These technologies continue to evolve. Among the latest developments are micro-optic security threads capable of producing animated visual effects as the note is tilted, extremely high-definition watermarks and dynamic optical structures that are designed to remain intuitive for the public while presenting formidable technical challenges for counterfeiters.

Etienne Couëlle, Managing Director of Oberthur Fiduciaire, describes today’s banknotes as “high-tech products, nearly impossible to reproduce in full.” He argues that innovation must serve two objectives simultaneously: creating increasingly sophisticated protection while ensuring that authenticity remains straightforward for ordinary users to verify.

But industry innovation extends well beyond visible security features. Manufacturing itself has become increasingly digital, with sophisticated traceability systems monitoring production throughout the printing process. Automated quality control, secure data management and comprehensive auditing have become as important to central banks as the physical characteristics of the finished note.

Intellectual property as a strategic asset

Few industries depend so heavily on intellectual property while revealing so little about it. Every new security thread, optical feature, substrate treatment or manufacturing process may represent years of research involving optics, chemistry, materials engineering and industrial production. Yet only a fraction of that innovation is ever visible to the public.

Patents play an important role in protecting these advances. Couëlle notes that Oberthur Fiduciaire now holds around 1,000 patents, reflecting decades of sustained investment in research and development. "Our long research process often leads to patent filings," he explains, adding that they are essential to protecting technologies resulting from years of investment while allowing the company to continue developing new generations of security features.

Patent protection, however, represents only part of the industry's intellectual capital. Much of the expertise lies in manufacturing processes, production tolerances and multidisciplinary know-how that remain closely guarded trade secrets. Unlike many other industrial sectors, security printers must reveal enough for central banks and the public to trust their products without disclosing the technical details that would make them easier to reproduce. That balancing act has become increasingly important as counterfeiters themselves become more technologically sophisticated.

Innovation beyond security

Innovation is also responding to broader challenges. Central banks increasingly expect banknotes to remain in circulation for longer while reducing environmental impact. Manufacturers are therefore investing not only in anti-counterfeiting technologies but also in more durable substrates, longer-lasting security features and production methods that minimise waste and energy consumption.

This long-term perspective reflects the unusually slow innovation cycle of currency itself. Unlike consumer electronics, where products may be replaced every few years, banknote series often remain in circulation for a decade or more. Technologies entering production today must therefore remain effective against counterfeiting techniques that may not yet exist.

As Couëlle explains, countries typically redesign their banknotes every eight to twelve years, partly because advances in counterfeiting eventually render older technologies obsolete. Each new series therefore represents both a cultural redesign and a technological leap forward.

The future of physical currency

The debate surrounding cash often focuses on whether it will survive the rise of digital payments. For the fiduciary industry, the more relevant question is how it continues to evolve. As long as societies require secure, universally accepted physical currency, innovation will remain inseparable from the banknote itself. New generations of micro-optics, advanced materials, machine-readable security features and proprietary manufacturing techniques are already reshaping what is possible.

Most users will never notice these developments. Yet every time a banknote changes hands, it carries the results of years of scientific research, engineering expertise and intellectual property. Invisible to the public but fundamental to public trust, that continuous innovation remains an important defence against counterfeiting, and one of the reasons why the modern banknote remains among the most sophisticated-manufactured objects in everyday life.

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