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Why Consistent AML Training Matters Across Banking Operations - Banking news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Why Consistent AML Training Matters Across Banking Operations

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read
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A course can help staff understand anti-money laundering controls, but a shared syllabus alone cannot make decisions consistent across a bank. That takes policies tailored to the institution, training suited to each role, review of actual casework and clear oversight when practice drifts from policy.

In a large institution, two analysts may interpret the same customer information differently. One may escalate a case while another closes it, even though both completed their training. Differences in risk, local rules or additional information can justify different outcomes; where the facts are comparable, the bank should be able to explain and document its decisions.

Where inconsistency creates risk

Inconsistent due diligence or escalation can lead to avoidable rework, uneven customer treatment and control gaps. The issue for a bank is whether its procedures work in practice across the activities and risks it handles. The FCA’s financial crime rules require firms within their scope to maintain comprehensive, proportionate systems and controls to identify, assess, monitor and manage money laundering risk, and to assess their adequacy regularly. FCA guidance also addresses appropriate staff training, documentation, information for management and senior responsibility. These requirements extend well beyond having a policy or training record.

The FATF’s risk-based guidance for banks similarly describes training that is relevant to a bank’s risks, tailored to business lines, tested for effectiveness and refreshed over time. It also calls for ongoing monitoring of controls and review by an audit function. FATF guidance informs national approaches; the binding requirements depend on the jurisdictions in which a bank operates.

Where an external course can help

An external course can offer a common introduction to core AML concepts and vocabulary. For example, Sumsub’s AML course is a free, on-demand programme covering AML topics. Sumsub says successful participants receive a CPD certificate. A bank could use that learning as one component of onboarding or refresher training, provided it checks the content against its own risk assessment, operating model and local obligations.

A certificate records that an individual completed a course; it does not, by itself, establish an auditable institution-wide AML standard, show that staff make consistent decisions, or prove the bank’s controls are effective. Nor should a general course replace bank-specific policies, role-based instruction, internal testing or jurisdiction-specific regulatory requirements.

How banks can test consistency

To see whether training translates into practice, banks can sample case files, review the quality of risk assessments and escalation decisions, compare outcomes across teams and investigate unexplained differences. Written escalation procedures can make it clear when staff should refer a case to specialists or the money laundering reporting officer. Quality assurance findings should feed back into coaching, policy updates and repeat assessments.

Management also needs information it can act on: trends in errors, overdue reviews, missed escalations and evidence that corrective steps worked. Independent testing or audit provides another check. In that wider framework, an external course may support more consistent judgment, but the bank must build and demonstrate the controls around it.

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