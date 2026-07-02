Germany Charges Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage
Details of the Charges and Investigation
Overview of the Accusations
BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - German federal prosecutors said on Thursday that a Ukrainian national tied to the Nord Stream pipeline blasts has been charged with being an accomplice to a war crime, disruption of public services, causing an explosion and destroying structures.
Identity and Alleged Role of the Suspect
Serhii K, as the suspect is known under German privacy rules, is suspected of acting on behalf of Ukrainian government entities, along with other military personnel, to destroy the pipelines in 2022.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)