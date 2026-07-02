GBAF Logo
Members of rebel Catholic group in schism, excommunicated, Vatican says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Members of rebel Catholic group in schism, excommunicated, Vatican says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Religion Vatican International News

Vatican Declares Excommunication for Schismatic Rebel Catholic Group

Vatican Issues Decree Against Breakaway Catholic Group

Background and Announcement

VATICAN CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - The Vatican said on Thursday that priests and lay Catholics who are part of a breakaway right-wing Catholic group that ordained bishops without Pope Leo's approval are in schism with the wider Church and now excommunicated.

Details of the Decree

Role of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

In a strong decree, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the top watchdog authority for the 1.4-billion-member Church, also warned Catholics globally that the Swiss-based Society ​of St. Pius X now celebrates the sacraments illicitly.

Implications for Sacraments

Invalid Marriages and Confessions

The ultra-traditionalist group, which denies key Church teachings, cannot officiate marriages or hear confessions validly, the decree said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • The SSPX ordained four bishops on July 1, 2026 without Pope Leo XIV’s mandate, an act considered schismatic and leading to latae sententiae excommunication for all involved (apnews.com).
  • The Vatican repeatedly offered theological dialogue and urged the SSPX to suspend the ordinations, but the Society rejected these overtures, escalating the rupture (vaticannews.va).
  • Despite the excommunication of the bishops, SSPX argues their sacraments remain valid but illicit, though the Vatican has decreed that marriages and confessions they officiate are invalid (washingtonpost.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Vatican excommunicate members of the Society of St. Pius X?
The group ordained bishops without papal approval, resulting in a formal schism and excommunication.
Who issued the decree of excommunication?
The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the main doctrinal authority of the Catholic Church, issued the decree.
Are sacraments performed by the Society of St. Pius X valid?
The Vatican decree stated the group's sacraments are illicit, and they cannot validly officiate marriages or confessions.
What is the stance of the Society of St. Pius X regarding Church teachings?
The group is described as ultra-traditionalist and denies key teachings of the Catholic Church.
How large is the Catholic Church worldwide?
According to the article, the Catholic Church has around 1.4 billion members globally.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rebel Catholic group ordains bishops in Switzerland, defying Pope Leo

Rebel Catholic group ordains bishops in Switzerland, defying Pope Leo

Image for Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police

Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police

Image for US VP Vance says the Vatican's views on immigration are 'troubling'

US VP Vance says the Vatican's views on immigration are 'troubling'

Image for Manhunt launched after Monaco blast that media say targeted Ukrainian-born oligarch

Manhunt launched after Monaco blast that media say targeted Ukrainian-born oligarch

Image for Police hunt fugitive after blast in Monaco wounds several

Police hunt fugitive after blast in Monaco wounds several

Image for Belgian police say they have identified suspects behind March attack on synagogue

Belgian police say they have identified suspects behind March attack on synagogue

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Germany charges Nord Stream suspect with war crime complicity, sabotage
Germany charges Nord Stream suspect with war crime complicity, sabotage
Image for Firefighters battle wildfire in southern France
Firefighters battle wildfire in southern France
Image for French far right ponders life beyond Le Pen as appeal ruling looms
French far right ponders life beyond Le Pen as appeal ruling looms
Image for Explainer-How France's Le Pen ended up fighting in court to save her presidential hopes
Explainer-How France's Le Pen ended up fighting in court to save her presidential hopes
Image for Russia says it strikes Ukraine in retaliation for recent attacks
Russia says it strikes Ukraine in retaliation for recent attacks
Image for Russian drones attack Ukrainian capital, set central district hotel on fire
Russian drones attack Ukrainian capital, set central district hotel on fire
Image for Cricket-England-India T20 abandoned because of rain
Cricket-England-India T20 abandoned because of rain
Image for Soccer-England survive huge DR Congo scare to set up Mexico showdown
Soccer-England survive huge DR Congo scare to set up Mexico showdown
Image for Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo
Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo
Image for Tennis-Gauff survives scare, Sinner and Sabalenka ease into round three
Tennis-Gauff survives scare, Sinner and Sabalenka ease into round three
Image for Czech prime minister says he took $200 million payout from his former company
Czech prime minister says he took $200 million payout from his former company
Image for Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report
Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report
View All Headlines Posts