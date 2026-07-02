Vatican Declares Excommunication for Schismatic Rebel Catholic Group
Vatican Issues Decree Against Breakaway Catholic Group
Background and Announcement
VATICAN CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - The Vatican said on Thursday that priests and lay Catholics who are part of a breakaway right-wing Catholic group that ordained bishops without Pope Leo's approval are in schism with the wider Church and now excommunicated.
Details of the Decree
Role of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith
In a strong decree, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the top watchdog authority for the 1.4-billion-member Church, also warned Catholics globally that the Swiss-based Society of St. Pius X now celebrates the sacraments illicitly.
Implications for Sacraments
Invalid Marriages and Confessions
The ultra-traditionalist group, which denies key Church teachings, cannot officiate marriages or hear confessions validly, the decree said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Crispian Balmer)