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Lithuania agrees to remove constitutional ban on nuclear weapons - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lithuania agrees to remove constitutional ban on nuclear weapons

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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headlines Europe Geopolitics Defense Policy

Lithuania Agrees to Lift Constitutional Nuclear Weapons Ban to Address Security Threats

Parliamentary Agreement and Security Context

Background of the Constitutional Provision

July 2 (Reuters) - Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday that parliamentary parties had agreed on a plan to remove a constitutional provision prohibiting nuclear weapons on Lithuanian soil.

Changing Geopolitical Circumstances

"The geopolitical situation is getting worse. Our constitution was written when geopolitical circumstances were totally different," he said.

Future Implications and Current Plans

Nauseda said there were no immediate plans to store nuclear weapons in Lithuania, but that removing the provision would ensure the country was not constrained if security circumstances changed in the future.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Jagoda Darlak, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • Lithuania’s Constitution currently prohibits weapons of mass destruction and foreign bases (Article 137) — amendment required to allow nuclear deployment in future (lrt.lt)
  • Discussions underway include potential U.S. nuclear deployments and alignment with NATO’s deterrence strategy, though nothing is imminent (lrt.lt)
  • Recent port legislation reflects the same constitutional constraint—nuclear‑armed ships remain banned even after president’s veto reforms to align with Article 137 (infoerdve.lt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lithuania planning to remove the constitutional ban on nuclear weapons?
Lithuania aims to remove the ban to allow flexibility in response to worsening geopolitical circumstances and future security threats.
Does Lithuania plan to store nuclear weapons immediately?
No, President Nauseda clarified there are no immediate plans to store nuclear weapons in Lithuania.
What prompted the reconsideration of Lithuania's ban on nuclear weapons?
The ban is being reconsidered due to the deteriorating geopolitical climate compared to when the constitution was written.
Who announced Lithuania's intention to remove the nuclear ban?
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced the agreement among parliamentary parties to remove the ban.

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