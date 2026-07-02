Lithuania agrees to remove constitutional ban on nuclear weapons

Lithuania Agrees to Lift Constitutional Nuclear Weapons Ban to Address Security Threats

Parliamentary Agreement and Security Context

Background of the Constitutional Provision

July 2 (Reuters) - Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday that parliamentary parties had agreed on a plan to remove a constitutional provision prohibiting nuclear weapons on Lithuanian soil.

Changing Geopolitical Circumstances

"The geopolitical situation is getting worse. Our constitution was written when geopolitical circumstances were totally different," he said.

Future Implications and Current Plans

Nauseda said there were no immediate plans to store nuclear weapons in Lithuania, but that removing the provision would ensure the country was not constrained if security circumstances changed in the future.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Jagoda Darlak, editing by Essi Lehto)