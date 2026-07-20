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Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Blackstone Invests in South Korea’s Futronic for Robotics Expansion

Blackstone’s Strategic Investment in Futronic

July 20 (Reuters) - Blackstone has invested in Futronic, a supplier of high-precision actuators serving automotive and industrial robotics sectors, the world's largest alternative asset manager said on Monday. 

The deal values the South Korean firm at about 1 trillion won ($676.04 million), according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Blackstone and Futronic did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Key Details of the Blackstone-Futronic Deal

Here are a few details: 

Investment Agreement and Leadership

• Blackstone said that private equity funds affiliated with the alternative investment firm have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in Futronic.

Futronic’s Leadership Continuity

• Futronic’s founder Jin-ho Ko will remain in his role as chairman and chief executive officer and work with Blackstone to accelerate the company’s global growth and end-market expansion.

Expansion and Market Position

• Blackstone "will help drive our expansion and solidify our leadership in actuation and motion control solutions,” the founder said.

Financial Context and Reporting

($1 = 1,479.2000 won)

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Blackstone, a global alternative asset manager, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Futronic, valuing the company at about 1 trillion won (~$676 million) as of July 20, 2026 (yna.co.kr).
  • Futronic, founded in 1993 and based in Busan, specializes in high‑precision actuators and mechatronic systems for automotive, industrial robotics and expanding into humanoid robotics; its 2025 revenues were about ₩175.56 billion (roughly $119 million), with strong profitability metrics (jobkorea.co.kr).
  • Founder Jin‑ho Ko will remain as chairman and CEO, partnering with Blackstone to accelerate global growth, especially in robotics and motion‑control markets (yna.co.kr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Blackstone's investment in Futronic?
The deal values Futronic at about 1 trillion won, approximately $676 million.
Which sectors does Futronic serve?
Futronic supplies high-precision actuators for the automotive and industrial robotics sectors.
Will Futronic’s founder remain with the company after the investment?
Yes, founder Jin-ho Ko will remain as chairman and CEO, working with Blackstone.
What is Blackstone’s role in Futronic’s future?
Blackstone will help accelerate Futronic's global expansion and solidify its leadership in motion control solutions.

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