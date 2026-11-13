GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Generali posts rising nine-month profit despite 1.5 billion euro disaster hit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Generali posts rising nine-month profit despite 1.5 billion euro disaster hit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Generali Achieves Nine-Month Profit Growth Despite €1.5 Billion Catastrophe Hit

Generali's Financial Performance and Impact of Catastrophes

Overview of Nine-Month Results

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali on Friday reported rising nine-month results despite a €1.5 billion hit from natural catastrophes and said it was on track to exceed all targets in its three-year plan ending in 2027. 

Operating Profit and Net Profit Growth

Operating profit, the figure most closely watched by the market, rose 8.5% to €6.45 billion in the first nine months of the year. Adjusted net profit was up 12% to €3.7 billion compared to the previous year. Both were broadly in line with a company-provided analyst consensus.

Impact on Non-Life Business and Combined Ratio

The group's non-life business was hit by natural catastrophes and man-made losses, which worsened the undiscounted combined ratio - an insurance industry measure of underwriting profitability - by 0.9 percentage points to 95.1%, compared with a consensus forecast of 94.8%.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Solid operating performance: Operating profit up 8.5% to €6.45 bn, adjusted net profit up 12% to €3.7 bn, in line with analyst consensus. (generali.com)
  • Underwriting pressure: Natural catastrophes and man-made losses worsened the undiscounted combined ratio by 0.9 p.p. to 95.1%, slightly above the forecast of 94.8%. (generali.com)
  • Strategic momentum intact: Generali remains on track to exceed all targets of its three-year “Lifetime Partner 27: Driving Excellence” plan through 2027, which aims for an 8–10% EPS CAGR, over €11 bn in cumulative net cash flows, over €7 bn in dividends and at least €1.5 bn in share buybacks. (generali.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Generali's operating profit increase in the first nine months?
Generali's operating profit rose 8.5% to €6.45 billion in the first nine months of the year.
What was the impact of natural catastrophes on Generali's profits?
Natural catastrophes caused a €1.5 billion hit, affecting the non-life business and worsening the combined ratio.
Did Generali meet analyst expectations for its nine-month results?
Yes, both operating profit and adjusted net profit were broadly in line with the company-provided analyst consensus.
Is Generali on track to meet its three-year plan targets?
Generali stated that it is on track to exceed all targets in its three-year plan ending in 2027.
How did Generali's non-life combined ratio change?
The combined ratio worsened by 0.9 percentage points to 95.1%, compared to a consensus forecast of 94.8%.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU leaders seek to tackle challenges at first ever AI summit

EU leaders seek to tackle challenges at first ever AI summit

Image for Morning Bid: Scandal topples the AI star

Morning Bid: Scandal topples the AI star

Image for Microsoft outage spills into Asia-Pacific business hours despite 'partial recovery'

Microsoft outage spills into Asia-Pacific business hours despite 'partial recovery'

Image for Colette Kress, the CFO who challenged Huang's bets, is Nvidia's interim CEO

Colette Kress, the CFO who challenged Huang's bets, is Nvidia's interim CEO

Image for Oil prices set for second weekly decline as Trump sticks with Iran blockade

Oil prices set for second weekly decline as Trump sticks with Iran blockade

Image for Stocks recover from Nvidia whiplash, dollar climbs with US yields

Stocks recover from Nvidia whiplash, dollar climbs with US yields

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Cartier-owner Richemont quarterly sales beat estimates as jewellery demand continues
Cartier-owner Richemont quarterly sales beat estimates as jewellery demand continues
Image for China's access to some Nvidia chips in doubt as curbs gain traction in US Congress
China's access to some Nvidia chips in doubt as curbs gain traction in US Congress
Image for Dollar set for best week in two months on rate hike wagers, yen tests 160
Dollar set for best week in two months on rate hike wagers, yen tests 160
Image for Nscale expects 14-fold revenue surge in amended IPO filing
Nscale expects 14-fold revenue surge in amended IPO filing
Image for Trading Day: Weathering the Nvidia storm
Trading Day: Weathering the Nvidia storm
Image for US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says
US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says
Image for Tim Cook for Nvidia CEO? Trump and the world ponder who's next
Tim Cook for Nvidia CEO? Trump and the world ponder who's next
Image for Jensen Huang steps down: the hands-on kingmaker behind the AI boom
Jensen Huang steps down: the hands-on kingmaker behind the AI boom
Image for Retail buyers limit Nvidia stock rout
Retail buyers limit Nvidia stock rout
Image for Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say
Exclusive-Former Nvidia CEO Huang had a relationship with a second employee, sources say
Image for OpenAI, Google, Anthropic hit with lawsuit seeking halt to frontier AI development
OpenAI, Google, Anthropic hit with lawsuit seeking halt to frontier AI development
Image for Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene
Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene
View All Finance Posts