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China's access to some Nvidia chips in doubt as curbs gain traction in US Congress

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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China's Access to Nvidia AI Chips Threatened by US Congressional Curbs

US Export Controls and Political Fallout Impact Chinese AI Sector

By David Morgan, Courtney Rozen and Mike Stone

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese AI shares tumbled on Friday, as investors worried that Jensen Huang's departure as Nvidia CEO could further restrict Chinese access to advanced US chips, deepening the technology divide between the world's two biggest economies.

Congressional Consensus on Limiting Chip Exports

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday there was growing consensus in Congress on limiting chip exports to China after a spy scandal forced out Huang, who has pushed to preserve access to the Chinese market and has close ties with US President Donald Trump.

Huang stepped down after news reports of a romantic relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

Lawmakers from both parties have since called for tougher restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips, threatening access to chips that underpin China's surging AI development.

White House and Commerce Secretary Under Pressure

Senior White House officials were also discussing whether Commerce ​Secretary Howard Lutnick should be pushed out, two people familiar with the situation said, as the desire to take action rose across Washington.

A growing number of lawmakers have criticized Lutnick for the administration's refusal to add dozens of Chinese companies to a US trade blacklist, and questioned whether the government was properly overseeing Nvidia's exports to China. 

Nvidia's Role in the US-China AI Race

Nvidia's advanced AI chips are widely used to develop cutting-edge AI models, making the company key to the US race against China to build superior AI systems. The US has sought for years to limit China’s access to Nvidia’s chips because it does not want the Chinese military to benefit from them.

"The export controls on chips to China has been a big issue around here," Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, told reporters at the US Capitol, adding he favored limiting China's access to the advanced technology. "I think there's a developing consensus in Congress that is an important position to take."

Market Reaction to Political Developments

Investors dumped shares in Chinese AI models and hardware suppliers to the US on Friday, with AI model stocks Z.AI and MiniMax Group tumbling 12% and 8.4% respectively.

Data center suppliers Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology, whose businesses are heavily reliant on US markets, also slumped more than 8%.

The Alice Huang Scandal

The Chinese businesswoman at the center of the scandal, Alice Huang, was an executive at Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner the US government suspects of helping China obtain advanced AI chips restricted under US export controls. Beijing has denied Alice Huang is a spy.

Republican Push for Export Restrictions

Legislative Proposals to Tighten Controls

The case has revived claims among China critics in Washington that US export policies are too weak, boosting calls for more restrictions.

Reuters reported that Chinese AI companies are trying to rent ​Nvidia-powered computing capacity outside China because they are worried the Jensen Huang allegations could spur Washington to tighten restrictions on their ability to access the company's chips remotely.  

Congressional Republicans are keen to attach new restrictions on exporting advanced AI chips to China in the annual defense authorization bill, a must-pass measure that funds the military and typically ​attracts bipartisan support, according to a Senate aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. 

Key Bills Under Consideration

Lawmakers are pressing their colleagues to pass at least four bills on chip exports, according to statements since Monday. The AI Overwatch Act would give Congress more power over advanced AI chip exports. The Chip Security Act would require ​companies to track the location of advanced AI processors to prevent smuggling.

The Match Act would pressure US allies to restrict sales and maintenance of advanced chipmaking equipment destined for China. The Remote Access Security Act would give the Commerce Department the tools to stop Chinese firms from renting overseas data centers to access Nvidia chips.

Ongoing Scrutiny of Jensen Huang and Nvidia

Potential Investigations and Testimony

Huang's resignation is unlikely to end congressional scrutiny of Nvidia and could leave the former chief executive more exposed to investigation, said Sunny Cheung, an analyst at the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation.

"Congress can still subpoena him and Nvidia should conduct an independent investigation to determine whether the problems extend beyond Huang," Cheung said.

Cheung said Huang's departure could weaken Nvidia's influence in Washington and create additional momentum for legislation that tightens restrictions on advanced chip exports. He said Nvidia's new leadership could also reconsider the company's China strategy as it seeks to rebuild trust with US policymakers.

Upcoming Congressional Testimony

Jensen Huang is separately expected to testify before Congress before Thanksgiving, which falls on November 26. House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast, a Florida Republican, told reporters on Thursday that congressional staff spoke with Nvidia on Wednesday night about a date and location for his testimony.

Mast and two other leading House Republicans asked Huang last week to brief them behind closed doors about his relationship with Alice Huang.

(Reporting by David Morgan, Courtney Rozen and Mike Stone in Washington; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Ljunggren, David Gaffen, Rod Nickel and Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Jensen Huang’s resignation amid allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy has triggered renewed congressional momentum to tighten semiconductor exports to China (Nov 12–13, 2026) (investing.com).
  • Several bills—including the AI Overwatch Act, Chip Security Act and Match Act—could be attached to the upcoming defense authorization bill to impose stricter export and tracking requirements for AI chips (investing.com).
  • Investors reacted sharply: stocks of Chinese AI model developers (Z.AI, MiniMax Group) and U.S.-linked data‑centre suppliers dropped between ~8–12% on Nov 13, reflecting fears of restricted access to Nvidia technology (aol.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Nvidia chip exports to China under scrutiny?
US lawmakers are concerned that advanced Nvidia chips may benefit the Chinese military and are seeking stricter export controls to limit China's access.
What led to the increased calls for export restrictions on Nvidia chips?
A spy scandal involving Nvidia's former CEO and pressure from US lawmakers have reignited debates over the security risks of exporting advanced chips to China.
How have Chinese AI companies responded to the situation?
Chinese AI firms are attempting to rent Nvidia-powered computing capacity outside China, fearing tighter US restrictions may cut off their access to advanced chips.
What legislative actions are being proposed in the US regarding chip exports?
Multiple bills have been proposed, including the AI Overwatch Act, Chip Security Act, Match Act, and Remote Access Security Act, to enforce stricter controls and monitoring of advanced chip exports to China.
How has the market reacted to the potential Nvidia chip export curbs?
Shares of Chinese AI model firms and US hardware suppliers heavily reliant on China have dropped amid investor concerns over increased export restrictions.

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