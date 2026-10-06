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Flydubai co-pilot completed portion of his flight training in New Zealand, police says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Flydubai co-pilot completed portion of his flight training in New Zealand, police says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Flydubai Co-pilot Under Investigation After Training in New Zealand

Details Emerge on Flydubai Co-pilot’s Background and Investigation

By Lucy Craymer

Timeline of Co-pilot’s Stay in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The flydubai co-pilot who stabbed his captain in an alleged attempt to crash a plane last week was in New Zealand seven years ago to complete a portion of his flight training for a U.K.-based company, New Zealand police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police said the man was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 on a six-month student visa.

Official Immigration Records

"Immigration records show he arrived in New Zealand on 30 November 2018 and departed 23 May 2019," New Zealand Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"Police can confirm the co-pilot was in New Zealand to complete a portion of his flight training for a UK-based company, no longer operating in New Zealand," he added.

Ongoing Police Review

The police is reviewing records and undertaking enquiries about the time he spent in New Zealand.

Incident Details and International Response

The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, which had been bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general has said, calling the incident a "terrorist attack".

Identity of the Co-pilot

Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam al-Hammami. Israeli officials have not named the co-pilot but have said he is from Oman. UAE authorities and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot's identity.

Reuters has not been able to independently reach al-Hammami, who is in UAE custody, for comment.

International Investigations

A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is also investigating the man's links to Australia.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • He was in New Zealand between 30 November 2018 and 23 May 2019 on a six‑month student visa to finish flight training for a UK‑based firm that no longer operates in New Zealand (1news.co.nz).
  • Authorities in New Zealand and Australia are reviewing his time in both countries amid concerns over extremist links and how he was cleared to fly such a high‑risk route (apnews.com).
  • The incident involved the co‑pilot attacking the captain with an emergency crash axe and being restrained by crew and passengers, prompting a wide security investigation across multiple jurisdictions (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the flydubai co-pilot complete part of his flight training?
The flydubai co-pilot completed a portion of his flight training in New Zealand for a UK-based company.
When was the co-pilot in New Zealand for flight training?
He was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 on a six-month student visa.
What incident is the flydubai co-pilot accused of?
He allegedly stabbed his captain in an attempt to crash flight FZ1073, an act described as a terrorist attack.
Has the co-pilot been named by authorities?
Two sources identified him as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, but official confirmation is pending.
What actions are authorities taking regarding the co-pilot's background?
Police in New Zealand and a multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit are reviewing the co-pilot’s records and connections.

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