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Australian opposition party vows 'biggest cut to immigration' in country's history

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Australian Opposition Proposes Largest Immigration Cut in Nation’s History

Overview of the Coalition's Immigration Policy Proposal

Details of the Proposed Immigration Cuts

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australia's conservative opposition coalition has proposed to slash temporary and humanitarian visas while prioritising skilled workers in what it called the "biggest cut to immigration" in the nation's history.

The Liberal-National Coalition's migration policy would cut temporary visas by 650,000 over four years and bring annual net overseas migration down to 100,000 for two years, around one-third of its current rate.

Context and Political Pressure

The sweeping proposal comes amid growing anti-immigration sentiment in Australia due to high living costs and housing shortages.

The Coalition has come under pressure from the far-right, anti-immigration One Nation party, which has outpolled it in recent surveys and pledged to cut temporary migration by 750,000 over three years.

Statements from Opposition Leaders

"What we are proposing today is the biggest cut to immigration in the history of this country," Opposition Leader Angus Taylor told a press conference on Tuesday. "It will be putting Australia first and it will be putting our national interest first."

"The net overseas migration numbers will be 100,000 year one, 100,000 year two, going to 160,000 in year four. That will take pressure off roads, off schools, off infrastructure, off houses, and that will ensure that our country has the breathing space it needs."

Specific Policy Measures

Under the Coalition's plan, humanitarian visa places would be reduced by half to 10,000. It would cut international student enrollment to 240,000 while abolishing Australia's temporary graduate visa programme that allows students to live, study and work in the country after graduation.

The Coalition also pledged to increase temporary skilled visas by 100,000 and to clear a backlog of construction worker visa applications.

"We've also seen under Labor a shift away from skilled migration to mass migration. We will reverse that shift," Taylor added.

Comparison with Labor Government and Recent Migration Trends

The plan goes further than the cuts proposed by the centre-left Labor government last month, which aim to bring annual net migration down to 225,000 by 2028.

Migration surged after Australia reopened its borders in ⁠February 2022 ​following nearly two years of COVID-19 closures, driven largely by international students, backpackers and temporary ​workers.

However, numbers have been declining over the past two years. Net overseas migration stood at 306,000 in the year to June 30, 2025.

Looking Ahead: Election and Reporting

Australia's next general election is not due until 2028.

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • The Coalition would reduce temporary visa holders by approximately 650,000 over four years, including abolishing graduate visas and halving humanitarian intake to 10,000 annually (abc.net.au)
  • Net overseas migration would be lowered to 100,000 in years one and two, before gradually rising to 160,000 by year four — significantly below Labor’s target of 225,000 (abc.net.au)
  • Currently, Australia’s net overseas migration stood at about 306,000 for the year ending June 30 2025, following a post‑pandemic surge — illustrating the scale of the proposed cuts (abs.gov.au)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main objective of Australia's opposition immigration policy?
The policy aims to significantly reduce temporary and humanitarian visas, prioritizing skilled workers, to address high living costs and housing shortages.
How many temporary visas does the opposition propose to cut?
The opposition proposes to cut 650,000 temporary visas over four years.
How will humanitarian and student visas be affected?
Humanitarian visa places would be reduced by half to 10,000, and international student enrollment would be cut to 240,000.
What changes are proposed for skilled worker visas?
The policy plans to increase temporary skilled visas by 100,000 and clear the construction worker visa backlog.
How does the Coalition's migration plan compare to the current government's?
The Coalition's plan is more aggressive, aiming for net overseas migration of 100,000 per year initially, compared to the Labor government's target of 225,000 by 2028.

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