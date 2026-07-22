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EU regulators clear with conditions Paramount's $110 billion bid for Warner Bros - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU regulators clear with conditions Paramount's $110 billion bid for Warner Bros

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Paramount secures EU nod for $110 billion Warner Bros deal, US hurdles ahead

By Foo Yun Chee

Paramount Skydance's Acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery: Regulatory Approvals and Challenges

EU Antitrust Approval

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - Paramount Skydance Corp on Wednesday gained European Union antitrust approval for its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery after agreeing to ditch a film distribution joint venture with Universal Pictures.

European Commission's Conditions

The European Commission, which acts as EU competition enforcer, said Paramount Skydance's offer to end the United International Pictures JV in Europe within 13 months of closing the deal addressed its concerns, confirming a Reuters story. 

The company will not do any film distribution deal with Universal in Europe for 10 years and will not transfer the distribution of Warner's films in theatres to its own distributor, the Commission said.

"These commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission by ensuring that the films of the merged entity will not be distributed jointly with those of Universal or Disney," it added.

Challenges in the United States

Legal and Regulatory Obstacles

The transaction faces tougher U.S. challenges.

US Court Intervention

Last week Paramount Skydance was ordered by a U.S. court to pause the deal, which has been cleared by the U.S. Department of Justice, after a California-led coalition of states argued the merger would irreparably harm competition.

Financial Implications of Delays

A prolonged interruption will cost Paramount Skydance financially as Paramount CEO David Ellison would be on the hook to pay Warner Bros. shareholders a 25-cent-per-share “ticking fee,” or about $7 million a day for each calendar day the merger is delayed past September 30.

Industry Opposition

The deal is also the target of a lawsuit by the Writers Guild of America which said it would jeopardize writers' livelihoods and threaten the health of U.S. entertainment.

Potential UK Intervention

Another hurdle is Britain, which last month said it may intervene because of the potential impact on news, children's television and streaming services.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Inti Landauro and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • EU approval granted with condition to divest film distribution joint venture with Universal Pictures and ban such deals in Europe for 10 years (investing.com)
  • The U.S. Department of Justice had already cleared the merger in mid‑June, though several U.S. states are preparing lawsuits to block it (investing.com)
  • The EU extended its review deadline from July 7 to July 22 to assess remedies offered by Paramount, including dismantling its JV with Universal (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Paramount's bid for Warner Bros Discovery?
Paramount Skydance Corp's bid for Warner Bros Discovery is valued at $110 billion.
What conditions did EU regulators impose on the Paramount-Warner Bros deal?
Paramount must exit its film distribution joint venture with Universal Pictures, not enter new distribution deals with Universal in Europe for 10 years, and not transfer Warner film distribution to its own distributor.
Who approved the Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery?
EU antitrust regulators approved the acquisition.
What role does Universal Pictures play in the Paramount-Warner Bros deal?
Universal Pictures operates a film distribution joint venture with Paramount, which must be dissolved for the deal to proceed.
How long is Paramount restricted from entering new film distribution deals with Universal in Europe?
Paramount is restricted from entering film distribution agreements with Universal in Europe for 10 years.

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