Chanel Announces Helene de Tissot as New Chief Financial Officer in October
Chanel Appoints New CFO: Details and Industry Impact
Official Announcement from Chanel
PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Chanel said on Wednesday it would appoint Helene de Tissot as its new chief financial officer, starting in October.
Background of Helene de Tissot
Previous Role at Pernod Ricard
Helene de Tissot will join from Pernod Ricard, where she was CFO.
Succession at Pernod Ricard
Mauve Croizat to Succeed de Tissot
The beverage company said Mauve Croizat will take the job in October.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)