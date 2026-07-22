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Chanel appoints Helene de Tissot as new CFO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Chanel appoints Helene de Tissot as new CFO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Chanel Announces Helene de Tissot as New Chief Financial Officer in October

Chanel Appoints New CFO: Details and Industry Impact

Official Announcement from Chanel

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Chanel said on Wednesday it would appoint Helene de Tissot as its new chief financial officer, starting in October.

Background of Helene de Tissot

Previous Role at Pernod Ricard

Helene de Tissot will join from Pernod Ricard, where she was CFO.

Succession at Pernod Ricard

Mauve Croizat to Succeed de Tissot

The beverage company said Mauve Croizat will take the job in October.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • Helène de Tissot brings extensive financial expertise from Pernod Ricard, having led strategy, M&A, finance and IT at group and Asia regional levels (pernod-ricard.com).
  • At Pernod Ricard, she served as CFO for Asia from 2010, then transitioned to Group Strategy & M&A Director in 2016, before becoming EVP of Finance, IT & Operations in 2018 (theorg.com).
  • Her track record includes guiding Pernod’s major acquisitions (Seagram, Allied Domecq, Absolut) and overseeing finance during its M&A-driven growth phase (fortune.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as Chanel's new CFO?
Helene de Tissot has been appointed as Chanel's new chief financial officer.
When will Helene de Tissot start her role as CFO at Chanel?
Helene de Tissot will start her role as CFO at Chanel in October.
Which company did Helene de Tissot previously work for?
Helene de Tissot previously served as CFO at Pernod Ricard.
Who is taking over as CFO at Pernod Ricard?
Mauve Croizat will become CFO at Pernod Ricard in October.

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