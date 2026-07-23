GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Intel forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue, profit on strong AI-driven server chip demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Intel forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue, profit on strong AI-driven server chip demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Semiconductors technology

Intel sales, profit forecast beat estimates; company boosts spending plans on AI boom

Intel’s Financial Performance and AI-Driven Growth

By Anhata Rooprai and Stephen Nellis

July 23 (Reuters) - Intel forecast quarterly profit and revenue above estimates on Thursday, pushing its shares up 12% in after-hours trade, and boosted spending plans over the next two years as an AI data center buildout increases demand for its central processing units (CPUs).

The company expects third-quarter revenue between $15.8 billion and $16.8 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $15.10 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Adjusted profit is expected to be 38 cents per share, compared with analyst estimates of 27 cents.

Agentic AI Fuels CPU Demand

Intel is benefiting from a boom in what is known as agentic AI, where autonomous agents carry out tasks such as computer coding on behalf of human users. Its shares have declined more than 25% from a record close on June 22 amid a broader selloff in chip stocks, though shares remain up more than 170% for the year.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter ended June 27, Intel said sales rose 25.4% to $16.13 billion and adjusted profit was 42 cents per share, compared with estimates of $14.42 billion and 21 cents per share. Adjusted gross margin came in at 41.8%, compared with estimates of 38.8%.

AI Data Center Buildout

AGENTIC AI DRIVES CPU DEMAND SURGE

The shift toward AI agents has driven a resurgence of demand for data center CPUs, with Intel's leaders saying earlier this year that it caught them off guard, with demand outstripping the company's ability to manufacture the CPU chips.

Capital Expenditure and Long-Term Agreements

In an interview, Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner told Reuters that booming demand has prompted Intel to raise its capital expenditure forecast for this year from $18 billion to $20 billion. Zinsner also said Intel expects capital expenditures to be "up meaningfully next year" as well.

"That's signaling the confidence around the growth opportunities for the business," Zinsner said.

He also said that Intel has signed a range of long-term agreements with customers for data center CPUs and specialized chips called XPUs. He said the agreements range from three to five years and that some contain both chip volume and price commitments and some contain only volume commitments. But Zinsner also said Intel would remain disciplined about spending.

"You can't completely hang your hat on (long-term agreements) because when things change, a lot of times things get renegotiated," he said. However, "they're not signing those unless they have real confidence around what they're going to invest." He added: "It gives us a pretty good confidence around what we should be planning in terms of output."

Zinsner said Intel has about $30 billion in cash and a $10 billion line of credit but that a share sale, while currently not authorized, is not out of the question.

"I wouldn't (dismiss) the possibility that we would do that. But no specific plans at this point," he said.

CEO Strategy and Market Competition

The results vindicate CEO Lip-Bu Tan's costly strategy to regain technology leadership and compete with rivals like Nvidia and AMD in the booming market for AI chips. Investors are closely watching Intel's data center and contract manufacturing, or foundry, businesses as key indicators of the turnaround's success.

Data Center and AI Business Performance

For Intel’s data center and AI business, Intel said second-quarter revenue was $6.26 billion, compared with estimates of $5.37 billion.

Also in extended trade, rival chipmakers Arm Holdings and Advanced Micro rallied more than 3% each, and along with Intel they created over $100 billion in stock market value.

Laptop and Desktop Segment

Intel said sales in its laptop and desktop segment were $8.88 billion in the second quarter, compared with estimates of $7.89 billion.

Zinsner said that in the company’s laptop and desktop business, unit sales were down but average prices were up as Intel shifted away from supplying lower-cost chips for entry-level machines and back to chips for higher-end devices.

Contract Manufacturing and Foundry Business

CONTRACT MANUFACTURING GAINS TRACTION

Foundry Business Performance

A key part of Intel's revival strategy is its contract manufacturing, or foundry business. Intel’s foundry business had $5.77 billion in second-quarter sales, compared with analyst estimates of $5.55 billion.

Major Customer Wins

The unit secured Elon Musk's Tesla as a customer for its next-generation 14A process for the "Terafab" AI chip project, bolstering confidence in Intel's efforts to land major buyers.

Expectations of another high-profile win rose in April after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Apple had agreed to make processors with Intel. Neither company has confirmed the deal.

Competitive Landscape

Nvidia, which dominates the AI accelerator market, is also making a rare move into the CPU space with its "Vera" processor, while Big Tech firms such as Amazon and Alphabet continue to develop their own in-house, Arm-based CPUs.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Intel’s Q3 outlook (~$15.8–$16.8 billion revenue, $0.38 EPS) surpasses consensus expectations (~$15.10 billion, $0.27 EPS) (fidelity.com)
  • The AI-driven spike in data‑center CPU demand — particularly for agentic AI workloads — is fueling the outperformance, prompting Intel to raise capex forecasts to $20 billion for 2026, with more to come in 2027 (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Despite a ~25 % pullback from its June 22 record high amid broader chip‑stock weakness, Intel stock remains up over 170 % year‑to‑date (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Intel perform in the latest reported quarter?
For Q2, Intel reported a 25.4% rise in sales to $16.13 billion and adjusted profit of 42 cents per share, beating analyst estimates.
What steps is Intel taking to meet rising demand?
Intel raised its 2024 capital expenditure forecast from $18 billion to $20 billion and is planning for further increases next year.
Which major companies are collaborating with Intel's foundry business?
Intel secured Tesla as a customer and is reportedly involved in a contract manufacturing deal with Apple for processor production, though not yet confirmed publicly.
How is Intel addressing competition in the AI chip market?
Intel is expanding its product lines, securing long-term agreements for CPUs and XPUs, and competing with rivals like Nvidia and Big Tech firms developing in-house chips.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trading Day: Burn, baby, burn

Trading Day: Burn, baby, burn

Image for SAP trims profit outlook after acquisitions

SAP trims profit outlook after acquisitions

Image for Spanish parliament rejects government's 2027 spending plan

Spanish parliament rejects government's 2027 spending plan

Image for Property companies Argan and WDP plan merger to create new €13 billion company

Property companies Argan and WDP plan merger to create new €13 billion company

Image for Swiss chocolate maker Lindt misleads consumers about child labor, US lawsuit claims

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt misleads consumers about child labor, US lawsuit claims

Image for Exclusive-ECB considering several options to mitigate losses, sources say

Exclusive-ECB considering several options to mitigate losses, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Raytheon wants to help produce interceptors
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Raytheon wants to help produce interceptors
Image for EU countries to restore interim measure on allowing Big Tech to fight online child pornography
EU countries to restore interim measure on allowing Big Tech to fight online child pornography
Image for UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers
UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers
Image for Factbox-What's in the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia
Factbox-What's in the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia
Image for France opposes EU approval of Tesla's FSD driver assistance software for now
France opposes EU approval of Tesla's FSD driver assistance software for now
Image for French drone maker Exail Technologies posts 17% rise in second-quarter revenue
French drone maker Exail Technologies posts 17% rise in second-quarter revenue
Image for ECB will discuss raising banks' minimum reserves, Lagarde says
ECB will discuss raising banks' minimum reserves, Lagarde says
Image for IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief
IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief
Image for Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy
Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy
Image for Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness
Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness
Image for Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs
Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs
Image for Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth
Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth
View All Finance Posts