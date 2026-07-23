EU Reinstates Temporary Rules Allowing Big Tech to Combat Online Child Abuse

EU Endorses Temporary Measures for Online Child Protection

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Temporary Measure

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - EU countries endorsed a proposal on Thursday to reintroduce a temporary measure allowing Google, Meta and other online platforms to detect and remove online child sexual abuse materials without breaching privacy rules.

The move by the bloc of 27 EU countries came two weeks after EU lawmakers gave the green light to the stopgap procedure which aims to buy time for both sides to find a permanent solution to combat online child sexual abuse.

Duration and Scope of the Measure

The temporary measure, in place from 2021 to April this year, will now be valid until 3 April 2028.

Official Statements and Reactions

"With the green light given, we have moved quickly to address the legal gap that existed when the derogation to the ePrivacy Regulation lapsed in April," Irish justice minister Jim O’Callaghan said in a statement.

Exemptions and Ongoing Debates

EU countries agreed to an amendment proposed by lawmakers to exempt end-to-end encrypted communications such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal from the interim measure but said this did not imply that they would allow it in permanent rules.

Privacy Concerns Versus Online Safety

The issue pits advocates ​of online safety ​measures against ⁠privacy activists worried about surveillance, which has resulted in the current impasse in efforts to enact rules despite the European Commission's draft announced in 2022.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)