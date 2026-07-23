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Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Eurozone Central Banks

ECB Reveals Shortlisted Designs for New Euro Banknotes – Public Feedback Sought

ECB Unveils New Euro Banknote Designs and Seeks Public Input

Shortlisted Designs and Selection Process

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank on Thursday unveiled a shortlist of new banknote designs and expects to pick a winner by the end of the year in its effort to roll out more secure cash in the future. 

The 10 shortlisted designs, themed around "European culture" and "Rivers and birds," will now be up for public debate. Europeans will have until September 21 to provide feedback, ECB President Christine Lagarde said. 

Featured Personalities and Themes

The banknote proposals feature such luminaries as Maria Skłodowska Curie, the only scientist to have won Nobel prizes in both physics and chemistry, composer Ludwig van Beethoven and artist Leonardo da Vinci. 

Nature-Inspired Designs

A second set, meanwhile, features birds including the kingfisher and white stork, the ECB said. It is the first complete redesign of euro notes since their first issuance in 2002, the central bank said.

Design Details and Circulation Timeline

The reverse side of the banknotes will include scenes of nature or public life themed around art, science or leisure. 

The ECB said that, given the need for development and testing, it will take several years for the new banknotes to go into circulation after a final design is selected.

Transition to New Banknotes

Old banknotes will retain their value and will continue to circulate alongside the new series.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Two themes selected: “European culture” (prominent Europeans like Beethoven, Marie Curie, da Vinci) vs “Rivers and birds” (nature scenes with species like kingfisher, white stork) (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Over 1,200 designer submissions narrowed to 10 proposals by an independent 21‑member jury; public input through two surveys will inform the ECB Governing Council’s end‑of‑year decision (ecb.europa.eu)
  • This marks the first complete redesign of euro banknotes since their launch in 2002, aiming to enhance security, accessibility, sustainability and cultural resonance; old notes retain value and will circulate alongside new ones (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new themes are proposed for the next euro banknotes?
The new euro banknote designs are themed around European culture featuring figures like Maria Skłodowska Curie, Beethoven, Leonardo da Vinci, and nature elements like rivers and birds.
When will the winning euro banknote design be selected?
The European Central Bank expects to choose the final design by the end of the year.
Can the public provide feedback on the new euro banknote designs?
Yes, Europeans can give feedback on the shortlisted designs until September 21.
Will old euro banknotes remain valid after the new ones are issued?
Yes, old banknotes will retain their value and continue to circulate with the new series.
When will the new euro banknotes enter circulation?
It will take several years for the new banknotes to go into circulation after the final design is chosen.

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