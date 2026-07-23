GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Factbox-What's in the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Factbox-What's in the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EU’s 21st Sanctions Package Targets Russian Banks, Oil and Crypto

By Julia Payne

Overview of the EU’s Latest Sanctions Against Russia

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Union adopted on Thursday its 21st package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. The new measures target banks, cryptocurrency networks, oil traders, the shadow fleet and Russian energy revenues. 

The package includes 218 designations - 170 entities and 48 individuals - making it the bloc's largest sanctions round in four years. The new listings take the total number of designations to nearly 3000.

The measures come as EU officials seek to increase pressure on Russia's vulnerable financial system. A European intelligence report seen by Reuters warned in June that Russia risks an "explosive" banking crisis.

Here are the main elements of the package:

Financial System Sanctions

Asset Freezes and Transaction Bans

FINANCIAL SYSTEM

  • Full asset-freeze sanctions on 94 Russian financial institutions, nearly all banks
  • 33 Russian banks hit with transaction ban that includes disconnection from the SWIFT international payments system
  • 4 third country banks in Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and Russian banking subsidiaries in India
  • Moscow's stock exchange was added to the sanctions list
  • Transaction bans on 14 third-country crypto platforms in Georgia, Panama, Marshall Islands, Belarus and United Arab Emirates
  • 4 designations including in Africa linked to A7 crypto network, a Russia-linked cross-border payment company whose rouble-pegged A7A5 stablecoin was banned in a previous package
  • New legal basis created to ban transactions with all crypto operators in a third country that helps Russia evade EU sanctions

Oil and Shadow Fleet Restrictions

Oil Price Cap and Shadow Fleet Measures

  • EU freezes Russian oil price cap at $44.10 per barrel for 12 months, preventing an automatic increase that would have raised it to around $58.50
  • 41 shadow fleet vessels listed taking total to over 670 ships
  • Expands criteria to list vessels that provide services or refuel shadow fleet tankers
  • New rule enables EU countries to confiscate and sell cargoes carried by detained shadow-fleet vessels
  • 18 entities, 1 person added to sanctions list including three Russian refineries and one in Belarus
  • Transaction bans on five oil traders, two Russian ports and four airports
  • Transaction ban with Georgia's Kulevi refinery with implementation delayed by six months

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Measures

LNG Sales and Exemptions

  • Obligation to notify of any LNG tanker sales
  • One-year exemption allowing EU operators to continue transferring Russian LNG to non-EU countries under contracts signed before Feb. 24, 2022. The exemption is capped at 2025 volumes and can be renewed
  • Other previously agreed restrictions on Russian LNG remain in place
  • The EU's Russian LNG import ban will take effect from January 1, 2027

Military Industrial Complex Sanctions

Entities and Export Restrictions

  • 56 entities and persons added to sanctions list for involvement in Russia's military industrial complex
  • Out of those, 37 are directly linked to long-range Garpiya drones
  • 51 entities added to list of companies that face export restrictions on dual-use goods and tech. Some are in third countries: China, including Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and UAE
  • New export bans on specialty metals and alloys like nickel and beryllium powders
  • The package also targets actors linked to Russia's satellite communications system being developed as an alternative to Starlink

Other Measures and Exemptions

Import Bans and Additional Listings

  • Import bans on copper, nickel and lead ores, precious-metal ores, unwrought zinc, alkaline-earth metals, zinc and chromium oxides, glassware, imitation pearls and car parts
  • Package lists more companies and individuals involved in Russian gold and diamond exports
  • Listing of 8 individuals accused of promoting Russian propaganda
  • Stronger protections for European companies against Russian court judgements linked to sanctions
  • Agreement to create a mechanism allowing EU countries to deny entry to Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine
  • Extends Sakhalin-2 oil and LNG exemptions for Japan until March 31, 2028
  • Grants South Korea an LNG exemption until March 31, 2028

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • EU froze the Russian oil price cap at $44 per barrel for 12 months, averting an automatic spike to ~$58 and ensuring continued pressure on Kremlin revenues. (euronews.com)
  • The package expands sanctions across 218 new designations (170 entities, 48 individuals), including banks (SWIFT disconnections), crypto networks, shadow‑fleet vessels, oil traders, and military‑industrial firms. (lemonde.fr)
  • Greece secured a one‑year exemption for LNG transfers to non‑EU countries, and new rules empower member states to confiscate cargoes from detained shadow‑fleet tankers. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sectors are targeted in the EU's 21st sanctions package against Russia?
The package targets Russian banks, crypto networks, oil traders, shadow fleet vessels, energy revenues, military industries, and key exports like metals and car parts.
How many entities and individuals were added to the latest EU Russia sanctions?
218 new designations were added, including 170 entities and 48 individuals, making it the largest EU sanctions round in four years.
What are the restrictions on Russian oil and LNG in the new sanctions?
The EU froze the Russian oil price cap at $44.10 per barrel for 12 months and imposed new restrictions on LNG trading, with broader LNG import bans taking effect in 2027.
How does the new package affect Russian banking and crypto transactions?
It imposes asset freezes and transaction bans on major Russian banks, disconnects some from SWIFT, and bans transactions with crypto operators aiding in sanctions evasion.
Are there any exemptions in the new sanctions package?
Yes, LNG exemptions have been granted for Japan and South Korea until March 31, 2028, and limited ongoing transfers for pre-existing EU contracts.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Raytheon wants to help produce interceptors

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Raytheon wants to help produce interceptors

Image for EU countries to restore interim measure on allowing Big Tech to fight online child pornography

EU countries to restore interim measure on allowing Big Tech to fight online child pornography

Image for UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers

UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers

Image for France opposes EU approval of Tesla's FSD driver assistance software for now

France opposes EU approval of Tesla's FSD driver assistance software for now

Image for French drone maker Exail Technologies posts 17% rise in second-quarter revenue

French drone maker Exail Technologies posts 17% rise in second-quarter revenue

Image for ECB will discuss raising banks' minimum reserves, Lagarde says

ECB will discuss raising banks' minimum reserves, Lagarde says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief
IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief
Image for Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy
Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy
Image for Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness
Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness
Image for Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs
Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs
Image for Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth
Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth
Image for Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029
Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029
Image for Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more
Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more
Image for Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria
Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria
Image for Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties
Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties
Image for No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says
No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says
Image for Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say
Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say
Image for Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data
Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data
View All Finance Posts