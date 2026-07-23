EU’s 21st Sanctions Package Targets Russian Banks, Oil and Crypto

By Julia Payne

Overview of the EU’s Latest Sanctions Against Russia

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Union adopted on Thursday its 21st package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. The new measures target banks, cryptocurrency networks, oil traders, the shadow fleet and Russian energy revenues.

The package includes 218 designations - 170 entities and 48 individuals - making it the bloc's largest sanctions round in four years. The new listings take the total number of designations to nearly 3000.

The measures come as EU officials seek to increase pressure on Russia's vulnerable financial system. A European intelligence report seen by Reuters warned in June that Russia risks an "explosive" banking crisis.

Here are the main elements of the package:

Financial System Sanctions

Asset Freezes and Transaction Bans

FINANCIAL SYSTEM

Full asset-freeze sanctions on 94 Russian financial institutions, nearly all banks

33 Russian banks hit with transaction ban that includes disconnection from the SWIFT international payments system

4 third country banks in Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and Russian banking subsidiaries in India

Moscow's stock exchange was added to the sanctions list

Transaction bans on 14 third-country crypto platforms in Georgia, Panama, Marshall Islands, Belarus and United Arab Emirates

4 designations including in Africa linked to A7 crypto network, a Russia-linked cross-border payment company whose rouble-pegged A7A5 stablecoin was banned in a previous package

New legal basis created to ban transactions with all crypto operators in a third country that helps Russia evade EU sanctions

Oil and Shadow Fleet Restrictions

Oil Price Cap and Shadow Fleet Measures

EU freezes Russian oil price cap at $44.10 per barrel for 12 months, preventing an automatic increase that would have raised it to around $58.50

41 shadow fleet vessels listed taking total to over 670 ships

Expands criteria to list vessels that provide services or refuel shadow fleet tankers

New rule enables EU countries to confiscate and sell cargoes carried by detained shadow-fleet vessels

18 entities, 1 person added to sanctions list including three Russian refineries and one in Belarus

Transaction bans on five oil traders, two Russian ports and four airports

Transaction ban with Georgia's Kulevi refinery with implementation delayed by six months

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Measures

LNG Sales and Exemptions

Obligation to notify of any LNG tanker sales

One-year exemption allowing EU operators to continue transferring Russian LNG to non-EU countries under contracts signed before Feb. 24, 2022. The exemption is capped at 2025 volumes and can be renewed

Other previously agreed restrictions on Russian LNG remain in place

The EU's Russian LNG import ban will take effect from January 1, 2027

Military Industrial Complex Sanctions

Entities and Export Restrictions

56 entities and persons added to sanctions list for involvement in Russia's military industrial complex

Out of those, 37 are directly linked to long-range Garpiya drones

51 entities added to list of companies that face export restrictions on dual-use goods and tech. Some are in third countries: China, including Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and UAE

New export bans on specialty metals and alloys like nickel and beryllium powders

The package also targets actors linked to Russia's satellite communications system being developed as an alternative to Starlink

Other Measures and Exemptions

Import Bans and Additional Listings

Import bans on copper, nickel and lead ores, precious-metal ores, unwrought zinc, alkaline-earth metals, zinc and chromium oxides, glassware, imitation pearls and car parts

Package lists more companies and individuals involved in Russian gold and diamond exports

Listing of 8 individuals accused of promoting Russian propaganda

Stronger protections for European companies against Russian court judgements linked to sanctions

Agreement to create a mechanism allowing EU countries to deny entry to Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine

Extends Sakhalin-2 oil and LNG exemptions for Japan until March 31, 2028

Grants South Korea an LNG exemption until March 31, 2028

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)