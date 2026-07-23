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France opposes EU approval of Tesla's FSD driver assistance software for now - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France opposes EU approval of Tesla's FSD driver assistance software for now

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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France opposes EU approval of Tesla's FSD driver assistance software for now

France's Position and EU Debate on Tesla's FSD Software

French Government's Concerns

AMSTERDAM, July 23 (Reuters) - France opposes the use of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance software in its current form on roads in the European Union due to safety concerns, its transportation minister said.

The French stance on the FSD software is the first public rejection by an EU government of a Dutch-led initiative to approve the technology for use throughout Europe.

Safety Issues Highlighted

In a video statement released on Wednesday, Philippe Tabarot pointed to worries over speeding and driver inattention.

"In France, we believe that, while this system brings a number of technological advances, the safety tradeoffs are not yet sufficient to justify authorisation in its current form," he said.

Shared Concerns Among EU Members

Tabarot added that other European countries shared France's concerns regarding the software, though he did not name them.

Reuters reported in June that Sweden may also oppose approval.

Overview of Tesla's FSD and European Approvals

Tesla's FSD is a driver assistance system that can accelerate, brake, and steer a car, while its human driver remains ready to intervene.

The Netherlands' road authority RDW approved the technology for use on Dutch roads on a provisional basis in April, prompting Belgium, Denmark, Estonia and Lithuania to do the same in advance of a possible bloc-wide vote on the plan this fall.

The RDW could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

Market Impact and Industry Response

FSD software is seen as a selling point and revenue-generator for Tesla, whose European registrations are gradually recovering following a slump last year.

Responding to Tabarot's remarks in a statement on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote that "delaying the approval of FSD in France will cost lives".

Ongoing Discussions and Next Steps

Tabarot said France is continuing technical discussions with the Netherlands and other EU countries over the technology.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • France rejects the use of Tesla’s FSD on its roads for now, citing safety trade‑offs that are insufficient for approval today (lavoixdefrance.fr).
  • Key concerns include risk of speeding—up to 50% over limits when matching traffic flow—and lack of guaranteed driver attention in critical urban maneuvers (lavoixdefrance.fr).
  • France joins other EU skeptics like Sweden, which also raised objections over speeding capabilities, while the Netherlands and several other countries have provisionally approved the system (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France opposing the approval of Tesla's FSD software in the EU?
France cites safety concerns, particularly related to speeding and driver inattention, as reasons for opposing the approval of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software in the EU.
What is Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance software?
Tesla's FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that can accelerate, brake, and steer a car while requiring the human driver to remain ready to intervene.
Which EU countries have approved Tesla’s FSD software so far?
The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, and Lithuania have provisionally approved Tesla’s FSD software for use on their roads.
How did Tesla’s CEO respond to France's stance on FSD?
Elon Musk stated on X that delaying FSD approval in France would cost lives.
Are discussions about FSD approval ongoing in the EU?
Yes, France is continuing technical discussions with the Netherlands and other EU countries regarding the technology.

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