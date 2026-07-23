GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ECB will discuss raising banks' minimum reserves, Lagarde says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB will discuss raising banks' minimum reserves, Lagarde says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking ECB Markets

ECB to Consider Raising Minimum Reserve Requirements for Banks

ECB's Potential Policy Shift and Its Implications

Background and Current Discussions

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will discuss raising banks' minimum reserve requirements, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday, opening the door to a move that would cut the ECB's own tax bill and mitigate losses at some national central banks.

Sources told Reuters last month that the ECB was considering doubling the proportion of cash that lenders must keep in an unremunerated account as a buffer in case of a liquidity crunch. Such a change would lower the amount of interest they receive from their national central banks.

Lagarde said the topic was not discussed at Thursday's ECB meeting, at which policymakers kept interest rates on hold, but would be in the future.

"On the minimum reserve requirement, it was not discussed on the occasion of this Governing Council, which doesn't mean to say that it will not be discussed," Lagarde told her regular news conference. "It will, as it has been."

The sources said last month that a decision was likely to come in the autumn.

Impact on Commercial Banks and the Eurosystem

Current Reserve Requirements

Commercial banks must currently keep 1% of their deposits and some other forms of short-term liabilities in reserve at their respective central banks. Doubling that to 2% would save the ECB and the 21 national central banks of the Eurosystem nearly €4 billion per year, according to calculations by Reuters.

Central Bank Losses

CENTRAL BANK LOSSES    

Political Sensitivities and National Impacts

The measure would address the politically sensitive topic of losses at central banks in some euro zone countries, such as Germany and the Netherlands.

These are a side effect of the ECB's massive crisis-fighting liquidity injections of 2015 to 2022, undertaken when interest rates were negative and inflation low.

Interest Payments and Liquidity Effects

The Eurosystem does not remunerate minimum reserves at present while banks receive the ECB's deposit rate — currently 2.25% — on every additional euro they deposit. 

That leaves the Eurosystem paying interest of nearly €50 billion per year on just over €2 trillion worth of liquidity.

The large pile of cash was injected into the banking system by the ECB itself, when the euro zone central bank was trying to stimulate economic activity and avert the threat of deflation via massive bond purchases.

Consequences of Previous Policy Actions

Some of the debt bought by national central banks in high-rated countries had low or negative yields. These central banks were then left nursing heavy losses when the ECB raised its deposit rate to combat high inflation in 2022-23. 

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB to consider doubling minimum reserve requirements, though it wasn’t discussed during the 23 July 2026 meeting, Lagarde said
  • Raising reserve ratio to 2 % could save the Eurosystem around €4 billion a year by reducing interest payouts on excess liquidity (investing.com)
  • Higher reserve requirements would temper politically sensitive losses at some national central banks resulting from the ECB’s large-scale liquidity injections during the low‑rate, post‑crisis period (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Christine Lagarde say about minimum reserve requirements?
ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the Governing Council will discuss raising banks' minimum reserve requirements in the near future.
Why might the ECB raise banks' minimum reserves?
Raising minimum reserves would help cut the ECB's own tax bill and mitigate losses at some national central banks within the Eurosystem.
How much are banks currently required to keep in minimum reserves?
Commercial banks must currently hold 1% of their deposits and short-term liabilities as minimum reserves at their central banks.
What financial impact could doubling the reserve requirement have?
Doubling the reserve ratio to 2% could save the ECB and national central banks nearly €4 billion per year.
What prompted central bank losses in some euro zone countries?
Losses resulted from earlier liquidity injections with low or negative yields, and increased costs when the ECB raised its deposit rate to fight inflation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief

IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief

Image for Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy

Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy

Image for Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness

Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness

Image for Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs

Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs

Image for Man critically injured in apparent hostage situation at German bank

Man critically injured in apparent hostage situation at German bank

Image for Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth

Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029
Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029
Image for Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more
Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more
Image for Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria
Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria
Image for Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties
Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties
Image for No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says
No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says
Image for Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say
Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say
Image for Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data
Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data
Image for McCormick plans secondary London listing after Unilever Foods merger, unveils operating structure
McCormick plans secondary London listing after Unilever Foods merger, unveils operating structure
Image for Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports
Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says
Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says
Image for TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says
TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says
Image for Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'
Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'
View All Finance Posts