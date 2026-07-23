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Finance

Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Havas Reports Steady Revenue Growth, With North America Balancing China Weakness

First-Half Financial Performance Overview

July 23 (Reuters) - French advertising company reported on Thursday first-half organic net revenue growth of 2.5% and maintained its full-year guidance, with strong North American trading offsetting continued weakness in China and the Middle East.

Regional Performance Highlights

North America Drives Growth

• North America, which accounts for 35% of net revenue, delivered the group's strongest regional performance with 6.9% organic growth in the first half, supported by momentum across its creative and media businesses

China and Middle East Remain Weak

• First half net revenue rose 1.2% to €1.36 billion

Quarterly and Half-Year Results

Second-Quarter Revenue

• Second-quarter net revenue increased 3.8% to €724 million, helped by acquisitions and a lower negative currency impact

Profitability Metrics

Adjusted EBIT and Margin

• First half adjusted EBIT of €150 million, lifting the margin by 30 basis points to 11%

(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani and Leo Marchandon; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • North America delivered 6.9% organic growth in the first half, representing Havas’ strongest regional performance and offsetting weakness in China and the Middle East.
  • First‑half net revenue rose to approximately €1.36 billion, with second‑quarter revenue growing 3.8% to €724 million, aided by acquisitions and reduced currency headwinds.
  • Adjusted EBIT reached €150 million in H1, boosting the margin by 30 basis points to 11%, supporting Havas’ decision to stick with its 2026 guidance range of 2–3% organic growth and a 13.2–13.5% EBIT margin. Havas continues to benefit from diversified geographic performance and a resilient U.S. business model.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Havas' organic net revenue growth in the first half?
Havas reported a 2.5% organic net revenue growth in the first half of the year.
Which region delivered the strongest performance for Havas?
North America delivered the group's strongest regional performance with 6.9% organic growth in the first half.
What impacted Havas’ performance in China and the Middle East?
Havas continued to face weakness in China and the Middle East, which offset some gains from North America.
How much did Havas' net revenue rise in the first half?
First half net revenue rose 1.2% to €1.36 billion.
Did Havas maintain its full-year guidance?
Yes, Havas maintained its full-year guidance for 2024.

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