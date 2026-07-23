Havas Reports Steady Revenue Growth, With North America Balancing China Weakness
First-Half Financial Performance Overview
July 23 (Reuters) - French advertising company reported on Thursday first-half organic net revenue growth of 2.5% and maintained its full-year guidance, with strong North American trading offsetting continued weakness in China and the Middle East.
Regional Performance Highlights
North America Drives Growth
• North America, which accounts for 35% of net revenue, delivered the group's strongest regional performance with 6.9% organic growth in the first half, supported by momentum across its creative and media businesses
China and Middle East Remain Weak
• First half net revenue rose 1.2% to €1.36 billion
Quarterly and Half-Year Results
Second-Quarter Revenue
• Second-quarter net revenue increased 3.8% to €724 million, helped by acquisitions and a lower negative currency impact
Profitability Metrics
Adjusted EBIT and Margin
• First half adjusted EBIT of €150 million, lifting the margin by 30 basis points to 11%
(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani and Leo Marchandon; Editing by Matt Scuffham)