Argan and WDP Announce €13 Billion Merger to Reshape Property Sector
Major Merger Details and Financial Implications
Announcement and Company Overview
PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - Property companies Argan and Belgium's WDP announced on Thursday plans to merge and create a new company which they said would be worth €13 billion ($14.8 billion).
Share Exchange Structure
The deal would see three newly issued WDP shares for each Argan share.
Argan Shareholder Benefits
Exceptional Payout and Valuation
Argan would also propose an exceptional payout of €11 per share prior to completion of the merger, representing a total implied valuation of €79.22 per Argan share and marking a 21% premium to Argan's closing price of €65.40 on Thursday.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8791 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Chris Reese)