UK Armed Forces Prepared to Defend Country After Iran's Warning on US Bombers
Britain's Response to Iran's Warning Over US Bombers
Government Statement on National Security
LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday its armed forces were ready to protect the country from any attack after Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a warning over allowing U.S. bombers to fly from UK bases.
Preparedness of UK Armed Forces
"Our Armed Forces are ready to keep the United Kingdom safe from any kind of attacks, whether it's on our soil or from abroad. The UK stands ready 24/7 to defend itself," a government spokesperson said.
Layered Defence Strategy and International Cooperation
"This includes through operating a layered approach to air and missile defence, provided by Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force assets equipped with a range of advanced capabilities, working closely with our NATO allies," they added.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, Editing by Aidan Lewis)