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UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Defence Geopolitics

UK Armed Forces Prepared to Defend Country After Iran's Warning on US Bombers

Britain's Response to Iran's Warning Over US Bombers

Government Statement on National Security

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday its armed forces were ready to protect the country from any attack after Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a warning over allowing U.S. bombers to fly from UK bases.

Preparedness of UK Armed Forces

"Our Armed Forces are ready to keep the United Kingdom safe from any kind of attacks, whether it's on our soil or from abroad. The UK stands ready 24/7 to defend itself," a government spokesperson said.

Layered Defence Strategy and International Cooperation

"This includes through operating a layered approach to air and missile defence, provided by Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force assets equipped with a range of advanced capabilities, working closely with our NATO allies," they added.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK’s armed forces operate a multi-layered air and missile defence system spanning the Royal Navy, British Army and RAF, integrated within NATO’s IAMD framework (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • Capabilities include RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons, Army Sky Sabre medium‑range systems, and Royal Navy Type 45 destroyers with Sea Viper/Sea Ceptor missiles (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • Strategic context: the UK permitted limited defensive use of its bases for coalition self‑defence against Iranian threats—while avoiding broader offensive operations—and maintains legal justification under international law (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK issue a statement on armed forces readiness?
The UK government responded after Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned against allowing US bombers to fly from UK bases.
How is the UK prepared to defend itself from attacks?
The UK uses a layered air and missile defence system operated by the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force.
Is the UK working with NATO allies for defence?
Yes, the UK cooperates closely with NATO allies to enhance its defence capabilities.
Who issued the warning that prompted the UK's response?
Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued the warning concerning US bombers flying from UK bases.

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