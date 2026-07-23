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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Raytheon wants to help produce interceptors - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Raytheon wants to help produce interceptors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Raytheon Eyes Partnership with Ukraine for Patriot Interceptor Production

Raytheon's Interest in Joint Patriot Interceptor Production

Ukrainian President Announces Potential Collaboration

July 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday the U.S. aerospace and defence company Raytheon had expressed an interest in joint production of Patriot interceptors, as Kyiv seeks to bolster air defences against escalating Russian ballistic missile attacks.

Gratitude for Partnership Expansion

"I am grateful for the company's readiness to take our partnership to an even higher level, where Ukraine would co-produce, together with Raytheon, some of the most vital air defense assets – Patriot interceptors," Zelenskiy wrote on X in English after meeting a delegation from the RTX -owned company.

Ukraine's Ongoing Efforts to Secure Air Defense

Ukraine has long called for help from its Western partners in building up supplies of interceptors to down Russian ballistic missiles and sought agreement on securing a licence.

U.S. Support and Licensing Developments

U.S. President Donald Trump said during the NATO summit in Turkey this month that Washington would grant Ukraine a licence to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors.

Broader Areas of Partnership

Raytheon Delegation's Visit and Discussions

Zelenskiy said discussions with the Raytheon delegation, led by Vice President Joseph DeAntona, also focused on "other areas of partnership regarding non-offensive military equipment."

Meetings with U.S. Ambassador to NATO

Zelenskiy met U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in Kyiv on Wednesday, with the discussion focusing on licences, and said he wanted "faster action and greater support" from Kyiv's partners.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Raytheon (an RTX unit) has publicly invested US$3.7 billion in supplying Patriot GEM‑T interceptors for Ukraine and is expanding production capacity in Germany to support the effort.
  • On July 8, 2026, U.S. President Trump publicly stated that the U.S. would grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot interceptors, marking a potential shift toward local co‑production.
  • Ukraine has long urged Western partners for faster interceptor supply; the combination of licensing and Raytheon’s readiness could significantly enhance Kyiv’s ability to counter Russian ballistic strikes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Raytheon's interest in Ukraine?
Raytheon has expressed interest in jointly producing Patriot interceptors with Ukraine to strengthen its air defences.
Why does Ukraine want to produce Patriot interceptors?
Ukraine seeks to bolster its air defence capabilities to counter escalating Russian ballistic missile attacks.
Did the U.S. grant Ukraine a production license?
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington would grant Ukraine a licence to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors.
What other partnerships were discussed between Ukraine and Raytheon?
Discussions covered cooperation on non-offensive military equipment beyond the Patriot interceptor production.
Who attended the meeting with Raytheon in Kyiv?
The Ukrainian delegation met Raytheon Vice President Joseph DeAntona and U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

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