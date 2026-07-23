Raytheon Eyes Partnership with Ukraine for Patriot Interceptor Production

Raytheon's Interest in Joint Patriot Interceptor Production

Ukrainian President Announces Potential Collaboration

July 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday the U.S. aerospace and defence company Raytheon had expressed an interest in joint production of Patriot interceptors, as Kyiv seeks to bolster air defences against escalating Russian ballistic missile attacks.

Gratitude for Partnership Expansion

"I am grateful for the company's readiness to take our partnership to an even higher level, where Ukraine would co-produce, together with Raytheon, some of the most vital air defense assets – Patriot interceptors," Zelenskiy wrote on X in English after meeting a delegation from the RTX -owned company.

Ukraine's Ongoing Efforts to Secure Air Defense

Ukraine has long called for help from its Western partners in building up supplies of interceptors to down Russian ballistic missiles and sought agreement on securing a licence.

U.S. Support and Licensing Developments

U.S. President Donald Trump said during the NATO summit in Turkey this month that Washington would grant Ukraine a licence to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors.

Broader Areas of Partnership

Raytheon Delegation's Visit and Discussions

Zelenskiy said discussions with the Raytheon delegation, led by Vice President Joseph DeAntona, also focused on "other areas of partnership regarding non-offensive military equipment."

Meetings with U.S. Ambassador to NATO

Zelenskiy met U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in Kyiv on Wednesday, with the discussion focusing on licences, and said he wanted "faster action and greater support" from Kyiv's partners.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)