French Drone Maker Exail Technologies Reports 17% Higher Q2 Revenue
Exail Technologies Q2 2024 Financial Performance Overview
Revenue Growth in Q2
July 23 (Reuters) - French underwater drone maker Exail Technologies on Thursday posted a 17% rise in second-quarter revenue to €144 million, driven by its navigation and maritime robotic segment.
Order Intake and Segment Performance
Half-Year Order Intake
• Half-year order intake fell 63% to €228 million ($259.35 million) with the company citing the timing of large maritime robotics program notifications, the contribution of which can vary from year to year.
Segment Orders
Navigation Systems
• Navigation systems orders rose around 40%, photonics orders increased by 47%.
Order Book Status
• Order book of €1.02 billion at quarter-end.
Outlook and Additional Information
• Confirms full year guidance.
($1 = 0.8791 euros)
(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Ronan Corcoran; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)