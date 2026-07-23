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Finance

French drone maker Exail Technologies posts 17% rise in second-quarter revenue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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French Drone Maker Exail Technologies Reports 17% Higher Q2 Revenue

Exail Technologies Q2 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Revenue Growth in Q2

July 23 (Reuters) - French underwater drone maker Exail Technologies on Thursday posted a 17% rise in second-quarter revenue to €144 million, driven by its navigation and maritime robotic segment. 

Order Intake and Segment Performance

Half-Year Order Intake

• Half-year order intake fell 63% to €228 million ($259.35 million) with the company citing the timing of large maritime robotics program notifications, the contribution of which can vary from year to year.

Segment Orders

Navigation Systems

• Navigation systems orders rose around 40%, photonics orders increased by 47%.

Order Book Status

• Order book of €1.02 billion at quarter-end.

Outlook and Additional Information

• Confirms full year guidance.

($1 = 0.8791 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Ronan Corcoran; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 revenue growth strong at 17%, total €144 million, driven by navigation and maritime robotics segments
  • Half-year order intake down 63% to €228 million due to timing of large program notifications; however, navigation orders rose ~40%, photonics orders jumped 47%
  • Robust backlog of €1.02 billion supports confirmed full‑year guidance; Exail remains leader in maritime drones, navigation systems, and inertial technologies

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Exail Technologies' second-quarter revenue increase?
Exail Technologies' second-quarter revenue rose by 17% to €144 million.
What drove the revenue growth for Exail Technologies?
The revenue growth was primarily driven by the navigation and maritime robotic segment.
How did Exail Technologies' half-year order intake perform?
Half-year order intake fell 63% to €228 million, mainly due to the timing of large program notifications.
What were the growth rates for navigation and photonics system orders?
Navigation systems orders rose around 40% and photonics orders increased by 47%.
Did Exail Technologies confirm its full year guidance?
Yes, Exail Technologies confirmed its full year guidance.

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