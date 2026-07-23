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Swiss chocolate maker Lindt misleads consumers about child labor, US lawsuit claims - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss chocolate maker Lindt misleads consumers about child labor, US lawsuit claims

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Lindt Sued in US Court for Alleged Use of Child Labor in Cocoa Supply Chain

Overview of the Lawsuit and Allegations

By Jonathan Stempel

Details of the Complaint

July 23 (Reuters) - Lindt has been sued in a U.S. court over its alleged use of child labor in Ghana and Ivory Coast, even as the Swiss chocolate maker touts its commitment to responsibly sourcing ingredients.

According to a complaint moved to the Washington, D.C. federal court on Tuesday, Lindt falsely assures consumers it is trying to eliminate child labor from its supply chain and is committed to children's rights and human rights generally. The complaint also said Lindt has known for more than 20 years that its cocoa is produced with child labor and profits from the practice.

Consumer Expectations and Sourcing Practices

"A reasonable consumer would not expect a company 'committed to respecting human rights' and 'conducting business in an ethical, legal and environmentally and socially responsible manner' to use widespread child labor in its cocoa supply chain," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Lindt sources 100% of its consumer-grade cocoa beans from Ghana and sources cocoa butter from Ivory Coast.

Legal Representation and Related Cases

International Rights Advocates, a public interest law firm, filed the lawsuit. It has also pursued cases accusing chocolate makers Mars, Mondelez and Nestle of relying on child labor.

Lindt's Response to Allegations

"Lindt & Sprungli takes the issue of child labor very seriously and strongly condemns all forms of child labor and denies the allegations in the complaint," a Lindt spokesperson said in an email on Thursday. "We have supplier protocols in place, and we systematically investigate suspected cases of child labor in our supply chain."

Lindt's Sustainability and Certification Efforts

The Kilchberg, Switzerland-based company's website contains a 2030 Sustainability Plan that discusses Lindt's efforts to support cocoa farmers in West Africa and reduce risks from child labor.

Lindt also publishes a "Modern Slavery Statement" that discusses its "tailored strategy" to reduce the risks, including by honoring the Rainforest Alliance certification for farming practices.

Scope and Impact of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit seeks to end Lindt's alleged "unlawful conduct directed at D.C. consumers," and does not seek damages.

Statements from International Rights Advocates

Terry Collingsworth, executive director of International Rights Advocates, said in an email that his research "confirmed that Lindt, like the other major cocoa companies, has great paper policies and virtually no implementation, particularly on the child labor issue."

His firm has also sued Apple, Cargill and Starbucks over alleged forced labor in their supply chains.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • International Rights Advocates filed the suit May 8, 2026 under D.C.’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act, seeking an injunction—not damages—against Lindt’s allegedly deceptive marketing (internationalrightsadvocates.org).
  • Complaint claims Lindt’s supply chain in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire involves children in hazardous labor—such as using machetes and agrochemicals—and that programs like its Child Labor Monitoring and Remediation System lack meaningful enforcement (internationalrightsadvocates.org).
  • Despite Lindt’s public commitments—including its 2030 Sustainability Plan and Modern Slavery Statement with Rainforest Alliance certification—Recent reporting and NGO findings question the effectiveness of these initiatives (reports.lindt-spruengli.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lindt facing a lawsuit in the US?
Lindt is accused of misleading consumers about its efforts to eliminate child labor from its cocoa supply chain in Ghana and Ivory Coast.
Who filed the lawsuit against Lindt?
The lawsuit was filed by International Rights Advocates, a public interest law firm.
What does Lindt say about the allegations of child labor?
Lindt denies the allegations, stating it condemns all forms of child labor and follows strict supplier protocols.
What regions are involved in Lindt's cocoa sourcing?
Lindt sources consumer-grade cocoa beans from Ghana and cocoa butter from Ivory Coast.
What is the lawsuit seeking from Lindt?
The lawsuit seeks to end Lindt's alleged unlawful conduct directed at D.C. consumers and does not seek damages.

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