Samos Challenges Genel with $359M Cash Bid for UK’s Capricorn Energy

Overview of the Bidding War for Capricorn Energy

July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Capricorn Energy said on Wednesday it has received a £268.8 million ($359.33 million) all-cash bid from private investment firm Samos Energy, weeks after agreeing to a near-identical proposal from Genel Energy.

The London-listed oil and gas producer had agreed to a $360 million all-cash buyout offer from Kurdistan, Iraq-focused peer Genel earlier in July.

Key Details of the Samos and Genel Proposals

Here are some more details:

Samos Energy's Offer

• Samos Energy's 381 pence per share proposal represents a 43% premium to Capricorn's closing price on March 10, the day before the interest of another rival suitor, Saudi Arabia's Cafani Group, became public.

• Capricorn Energy said the latest proposal is subject to due diligence and that discussions with Samos were ongoing.

Genel Energy's Position

• Genel Energy declined to comment.

Other Interested Parties and Market Context

Cafani Group's Involvement

• Interest in Capricorn has persisted for months; Cafani Group must submit a formal offer by July 29 after multiple deadline extensions.

About Samos Energy

• Samos Energy is a private investment firm specializing in buying and financing traditional energy assets.

Capricorn Energy's Share Performance

• Shares of Capricorn Energy closed up 0.5% at 354 pence and have risen 81.4% this year.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7481 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)