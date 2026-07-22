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Finance

Samos rivals Genel Energy with $359 million bid for UK's Capricorn

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Energy Markets

Samos Challenges Genel with $359M Cash Bid for UK’s Capricorn Energy

Overview of the Bidding War for Capricorn Energy

July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Capricorn Energy said on Wednesday it has received a £268.8 million ($359.33 million) all-cash bid from private investment firm Samos Energy, weeks after agreeing to a near-identical proposal from Genel Energy.

The London-listed oil and gas producer had agreed to a $360 million all-cash buyout offer from Kurdistan, Iraq-focused peer Genel earlier in July. 

Key Details of the Samos and Genel Proposals

Here are some more details:

Samos Energy's Offer

• Samos Energy's 381 pence per share proposal represents a 43% premium to Capricorn's closing price on March 10, the day before the interest of another rival suitor, Saudi Arabia's Cafani Group, became public.

• Capricorn Energy said the latest proposal is subject to due diligence and that discussions with Samos were ongoing.

Genel Energy's Position

• Genel Energy declined to comment.

Other Interested Parties and Market Context

Cafani Group's Involvement

• Interest in Capricorn has persisted for months; Cafani Group must submit a formal offer by July 29 after multiple deadline extensions.

About Samos Energy

• Samos Energy is a private investment firm specializing in buying and financing traditional energy assets.

Capricorn Energy's Share Performance

• Shares of Capricorn Energy closed up 0.5% at 354 pence and have risen 81.4% this year.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7481 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Samos Energy’s 381 pence‑a‑share bid implies a 43 % premium over March 10 closing price, matching Genel’s $360M proposal
  • Capricorn confirms ongoing discussions and due diligence with Samos, while Cafani‑linked bidder remains under “put‑up‑or‑shut‑up” deadline extended to July 29
  • Capricorn’s shares are up 81 % year‑to‑date, reflecting intensifying takeover interest

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is bidding for Capricorn Energy?
Samos Energy has made a $359 million all-cash bid for Capricorn Energy, rivaling Genel Energy's earlier offer.
What is the value of Samos Energy's proposal for Capricorn Energy?
Samos Energy's proposal for Capricorn Energy is £268.8 million ($359.33 million), or 381 pence per share.
How does Samos Energy's bid compare to Genel Energy's offer?
Samos Energy's bid closely matches Genel Energy's previous $360 million all-cash offer for Capricorn Energy.
Is Capricorn Energy considering offers from other companies?
Yes, in addition to Samos and Genel, Saudi Arabia’s Cafani Group is required to submit a formal bid by July 29.
What has been the market reaction to the buyout offers for Capricorn Energy?
Capricorn Energy shares closed up 0.5% at 354 pence and have gained 81.4% in the year to date.

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