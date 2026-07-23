Ukrainian Defence Minister Fedorov's Refusal Sparks Political Turmoil

Escalating Crisis Following Fedorov's Dismissal

By Max Hunder and Dan Peleschuk

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ousted Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday he would accept no other government position besides his former job, escalating a political crisis that has gripped Ukraine at a pivotal point in the war with Russia.

Background to Fedorov's Dismissal

Fedorov's surprise dismissal this month had sparked rare wartime protests prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to replace his unpopular top general with a respected younger commander.

Government Response and Offers

Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had offered Fedorov several other roles, including vice prime minister for defence innovation, but has not indicated he would reappoint him to the defence ministry.

Mounting Pressure on Zelenskiy

Fedorov's refusal piles pressure on Zelenskiy, whom protesters gave a deadline of Friday to return the 35-year-old credited with cleaning up the defence ministry to his post.

Public Reaction and Protests

Thousands of demonstrators have rallied in Kyiv and other cities over the past week to express anger over what they said was Zelenskiy's lack of communication over his decision making.

Protests Likely to Continue

PROTESTS LIKELY TO CONTINUE

Fedorov's Statement on Authority

In a statement to reporters, Fedorov said only the positions of president, military chief and defence minister could "actually shape the course of the war".

"No other role carries the actual authority to combat procurement corruption, complete the army's transformation, plan and execute asymmetric operations against the enemy," he said.

Ongoing Discussions

Discussions between Zelenskiy and Fedorov were still ongoing, according to a source familiar with the matter.

"I think they will talk more," the source said.

Voices from the Protest Movement

Protest organiser Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a military veteran, said on Thursday that Fedorov had "done the right thing" by digging in.

"We must definitely push this appointment through," he wrote on X. "There must be reforms in the MoD!"

Wider Implications for Ukraine

The protests come at a precarious moment for Ukraine, which is fighting for the upper hand against Russia but still faces unrelenting assaults on the battlefield and devastating air attacks on its cities.

Challenges Facing the New Defence Leadership

Analysts say new top general Mykhailo Drapatyi, appointed on Tuesday, must manage a sprawling front and a manpower shortage while also building relations between army command and the defence ministry.

(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Aidan Lewis)