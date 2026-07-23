GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics Ukraine Defence Markets

Ukrainian Defence Minister Fedorov's Refusal Sparks Political Turmoil

Escalating Crisis Following Fedorov's Dismissal

By Max Hunder and Dan Peleschuk

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ousted Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday he would accept no other government position besides his former job, escalating a political crisis that has gripped Ukraine at a pivotal point in the war with Russia.

Background to Fedorov's Dismissal

Fedorov's surprise dismissal this month had sparked rare wartime protests prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to replace his unpopular top general with a respected younger commander.

Government Response and Offers

Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had offered Fedorov several other roles, including vice prime minister for defence innovation, but has not indicated he would reappoint him to the defence ministry.

Mounting Pressure on Zelenskiy

Fedorov's refusal piles pressure on Zelenskiy, whom protesters gave a deadline of Friday to return the 35-year-old credited with cleaning up the defence ministry to his post.

Public Reaction and Protests

Thousands of demonstrators have rallied in Kyiv and other cities over the past week to express anger over what they said was Zelenskiy's lack of communication over his decision making.

Protests Likely to Continue

PROTESTS LIKELY TO CONTINUE

Fedorov's Statement on Authority

In a statement to reporters, Fedorov said only the positions of president, military chief and defence minister could "actually shape the course of the war".

"No other role carries the actual authority to combat procurement corruption, complete the army's transformation, plan and execute asymmetric operations against the enemy," he said.

Ongoing Discussions

Discussions between Zelenskiy and Fedorov were still ongoing, according to a source familiar with the matter.

"I think they will talk more," the source said.

Voices from the Protest Movement

Protest organiser Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a military veteran, said on Thursday that Fedorov had "done the right thing" by digging in.

"We must definitely push this appointment through," he wrote on X. "There must be reforms in the MoD!"

Wider Implications for Ukraine

The protests come at a precarious moment for Ukraine, which is fighting for the upper hand against Russia but still faces unrelenting assaults on the battlefield and devastating air attacks on its cities.

Challenges Facing the New Defence Leadership

Analysts say new top general Mykhailo Drapatyi, appointed on Tuesday, must manage a sprawling front and a manpower shortage while also building relations between army command and the defence ministry.

(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Mykhailo Fedorov, removed in mid‑July, insists he will only accept reinstatement as defence minister, rejecting other offers including vice‑prime minister for defence innovation—a move deepening Ukraine’s political crisis. (apnews.com)
  • Public outrage has manifested in rare wartime protests across Kyiv and other cities, with demonstrators demanding the return of the 35‑year‑old reformer, signaling strong civilian support for his modernization agenda. (reutersconnect.com)
  • President Zelenskiy has replaced Commander‑in‑Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi with Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi in an attempt to defuse the crisis, yet Fedorov’s refusal to concede any role but his former post keeps tensions elevated amid challenging war conditions. (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov ousted?
Fedorov was dismissed by President Zelenskiy in a move that sparked protests and political controversy due to his reform efforts in the defence ministry.
What position did President Zelenskiy offer to Fedorov after his dismissal?
President Zelenskiy offered Fedorov alternative government roles, including vice prime minister for defence innovation, but not his former position as defence minister.
How have Ukrainians reacted to Fedorov's ousting?
Thousands have protested in Kyiv and other cities, demanding Fedorov's reinstatement and criticizing Zelenskiy's communication about his decision.
What is at stake for Ukraine's defence amid this leadership crisis?
The crisis comes during a crucial phase in the war with Russia, with new commanders facing pressure to address corruption, manpower shortages, and ongoing attacks.
Who is the new top general appointed by Zelenskiy?
Mykhailo Drapatyi was appointed as the new top general to replace the previous commander and manage Ukraine's military challenges.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness

Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness

Image for Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs

Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs

Image for Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth

Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth

Image for Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029

Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029

Image for Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more

Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more

Image for Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria

Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties
Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties
Image for No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says
No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says
Image for Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say
Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say
Image for Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data
Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data
Image for McCormick plans secondary London listing after Unilever Foods merger, unveils operating structure
McCormick plans secondary London listing after Unilever Foods merger, unveils operating structure
Image for Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports
Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says
Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says
Image for TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says
TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says
Image for Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'
Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'
Image for Edenred valuation gap draws private-equity interest after regulatory selloff
Edenred valuation gap draws private-equity interest after regulatory selloff
Image for Boeing pips Airbus in low-key Farnborough jet order race
Boeing pips Airbus in low-key Farnborough jet order race
Image for USA Rare Earth seals deal to buy stake in French processor Carester
USA Rare Earth seals deal to buy stake in French processor Carester
View All Finance Posts