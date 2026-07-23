SAP trims profit outlook after acquisitions

Financial Performance and Outlook Update

July 23 (Reuters) - SAP on Thursday cut its 2026 non-IFRS operating profit outlook to €11.8 billion to €12.2 billion at constant currencies, from €11.9 billion to €12.3 billion euros, citing the dilutive impact of the Dremio and Prior Labs acquisitions.

Revenue Targets

Its cloud and software revenue targets were unchanged.

Cloud Revenue Growth

Cloud revenue rose 24% year-on-year at constant currencies to 6.28 billion euros, while software licence revenue fell 32% at constant currencies to 131 million euros, reflecting SAP's shift from upfront licences to subscriptions.

Cloud Backlog and Future Outlook

Current cloud backlog rose 26% at constant currencies to 22.93 billion euros, signalling resilient contracted cloud revenue over the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Chris Reese)