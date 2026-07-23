GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-ECB considering several options to mitigate losses, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-ECB considering several options to mitigate losses, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Central Banks

ECB Considers Raising Bank Reserves and Tiered Rates to Limit Losses

ECB Explores Measures to Mitigate Financial Losses

By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is considering several options to mitigate its financial losses, in a tense debate that is expected to come to a head in the autumn, four sources said.

ECB President Christine Lagarde confirmed on Thursday that policymakers would discuss raising minimum reserve requirements, which means increasing the amount of cash banks must keep in an unremunerated account as a buffer in case of a liquidity crunch.

Alternative options include not paying interest to banks on some of their excess reserves, which means applying a tiered rate in market jargon, or even charging them fees, the sources said.

All these moves would ease the financial burden on national central banks, helping offset some losses resulting from the ECB's stimulus policies of the last decade.

The debate among ECB policymakers over this politically sensitive subject is wide open and more suggestions could surface before a decision is made, the sources told Reuters.

A spokesperson for the ECB declined to comment.

Minimum Reserve Requirements Under Discussion

MINIMUM RESERVES ON THE TABLE

Current Reserve Requirements

Commercial banks must currently keep 1% of their deposits and some other short-term liabilities in reserve at their respective central banks, which do not remunerate them.

Potential Impact of Doubling Reserves

Doubling that to 2% would save the ECB and the 21 national central banks of the Eurosystem nearly €4 billion ($4.55 billion) per year, according to Reuters calculations.

This would force a few banks to raise cash to meet the new requirement, even though the majority are above that level.   

Reviving the Tiered Deposit Rate

REVIVING TIERED DEPOSIT RATE

Current Remuneration Structure

The ECB could also stop remunerating some of the reserves that banks have in excess of requirements, the sources added.

Commercial banks currently earn a 2.25% rate on every euro they deposit above the required minimum. 

That leaves the Eurosystem paying interest of nearly €50 billion per year on just over €2 trillion worth of liquidity.

Implications of Tiered Rates

This tiered rate would be a less painful alternative for euro zone banks.

But the minority that have liquidity of less than 2% would receive no interest from the Eurosystem, giving them an incentive to transfer reserves to banks that already clear that threshold, the sources said.

That would result in both receiving a payout, while the Eurosystem's interest bill would not fall, they added.   

Alternative Options: Charging Fees

CHARGING FEES?

Scrapping Reserve Requirements

Among the quirkier options, some within the ECB have floated the idea of scrapping minimum reserve requirements altogether and instead charging banks fees, the sources said.

Policy and Fiscal Implications

For some governors, the issue with tinkering with reserve remunerations to mitigate losses is that it uses a central bank tool to achieve a goal that has more to do with fiscal than monetary policy.

Impact on National Governments

A loss-making central bank is less able to pay dividends to its national government and, in extreme circumstances, may even have to ask it for a capital increase. 

Central banks such as the Bundesbank have avoided doing so by staggering their losses. 

Historical Context and Current Situation

These are the result of the large pile of cash injected into the banking system by the ECB itself from 2015 to 2022, when the euro zone central bank was trying to stimulate economic activity and avert the threat of deflation via massive bond purchases.

Some of the debt bought by national central banks in high-rated countries had low or negative yields. These central banks were then left nursing heavy losses when the ECB raised its deposit rate to combat high inflation from 2022 to 2023. 

Some of these bonds have since matured, lowering the amount of reserves in the system and making a decision on remuneration less pressing for some governors.

($1 = 0.8792 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Doubling minimum reserves to 2% could save nearly €4 billion per year, reducing interest burden on the ECB and national central banks. (investing.com)
  • Reintroducing tiered reserve rates—halting interest on excess reserves—would cut ECB payouts but may strain smaller banks with lower liquidity. (investing.com)
  • Some ECB officials are considering scrapping minimum reserves entirely in favor of charging banks fees, reflecting concerns about using monetary tools for fiscal aims. (investing.com)
  • German banks oppose increasing reserve requirements, arguing it would harm competitiveness, liquidity, and lending. (marketscreener.com)
  • The discussion remains preliminary and politically sensitive, with final decisions expected in the autumn. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What options is the ECB considering to mitigate financial losses?
The ECB is considering raising minimum reserve requirements, applying a tiered deposit rate, or charging banks fees to reduce its financial losses.
How would increasing minimum reserve requirements affect banks?
Doubling the reserve requirement from 1% to 2% would require some banks to raise extra cash, but could save the ECB and national banks nearly €4 billion per year.
What is the tiered deposit rate option discussed by the ECB?
A tiered deposit rate would stop paying interest on some excess reserves, reducing the ECB's interest burden, but could encourage banks to move reserves to institutions meeting higher requirements.
Why is the ECB facing financial losses now?
Losses stem from previous stimulus policies, large holdings of low or negative-yield bonds, and recent increases in deposit rates to curb inflation.
When is the ECB expected to make a decision on loss mitigation measures?
The policy debate is expected to come to a head in the autumn, with further options potentially considered before a final decision.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Raytheon wants to help produce interceptors

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Raytheon wants to help produce interceptors

Image for EU countries to restore interim measure on allowing Big Tech to fight online child pornography

EU countries to restore interim measure on allowing Big Tech to fight online child pornography

Image for UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers

UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers

Image for Factbox-What's in the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia

Factbox-What's in the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia

Image for France opposes EU approval of Tesla's FSD driver assistance software for now

France opposes EU approval of Tesla's FSD driver assistance software for now

Image for French drone maker Exail Technologies posts 17% rise in second-quarter revenue

French drone maker Exail Technologies posts 17% rise in second-quarter revenue

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for ECB will discuss raising banks' minimum reserves, Lagarde says
ECB will discuss raising banks' minimum reserves, Lagarde says
Image for IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief
IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief
Image for Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy
Ousted Ukrainian defence chief digs in against Zelenskiy
Image for Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness
Havas sticks to guidance as North America offsets China weakness
Image for Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs
Beethoven or birds? ECB unveils new banknote designs
Image for Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth
Carrefour sales beat forecasts as France, Brazil drive growth
Image for Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029
Ubisoft maintains outlook, says some major titles delayed to 2028, 2029
Image for Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more
Traders stick with ECB rate-hike bets as oil touches $100 once more
Image for Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria
Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria
Image for Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties
Concerns of Palestinian economic crisis grow as Israeli banks prepare to cut ties
Image for No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says
No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says
Image for Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say
Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say
View All Finance Posts