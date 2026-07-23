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IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IATA taps World Economic Forum managing director Zahidi as new chief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Saadia Zahidi Named IATA's New Director General, Succeeding Willie Walsh

Leadership Transition at IATA

Appointment Announcement

NEW DELHI, July 23 (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has tapped World Economic Forum managing director Saadia Zahidi as its new director general after current boss Willie Walsh joins Indian airline IndiGo, the airline lobby group said on Thursday.

Historic Milestone: First Woman Director General

Zahidi, the first woman to assume the role as IATA's director general, will start November 1, the group said in a news release which confirmed an earlier report by Reuters.

Background and Credentials

The group is tapping the Pakistani-born economist, an outsider to the aviation sector, at a time when airlines are wrestling with geopolitical and economic headwinds as oil prices rise above $100 a barrel due to Middle East strife.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Allison Lampert; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Saadia Zahidi, WEF managing director and economist, will take over as IATA director general starting November 1, 2026—the first woman to hold the post
  • Outgoing DG Willie Walsh steps down July 31; CFO Sandrine Le Borgne serves as interim DG until Zahidi’s start (iata.org)
  • Zahidi brings deep experience in global economic research including Future of Jobs and Gender Gap reports; appointment comes as airlines grapple with high jet‑fuel costs, geopolitical disruption and squeezed airline profitability (iata.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new director general of IATA?
Saadia Zahidi, formerly of the World Economic Forum, has been named IATA's new director general.
When will Saadia Zahidi start her role at IATA?
Saadia Zahidi will assume the role of director general on November 1.
Who is Saadia Zahidi replacing as IATA chief?
She is replacing Willie Walsh, who is set to join Indian airline IndiGo.
What is notable about Saadia Zahidi's appointment to IATA?
She is the first woman and a Pakistani-born economist to lead IATA.
What challenges is the airline sector facing currently?
Airlines are dealing with geopolitical issues and rising oil prices driven by Middle East strife.

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