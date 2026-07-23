Saadia Zahidi Named IATA's New Director General, Succeeding Willie Walsh

Leadership Transition at IATA

Appointment Announcement

NEW DELHI, July 23 (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has tapped World Economic Forum managing director Saadia Zahidi as its new director general after current boss Willie Walsh joins Indian airline IndiGo, the airline lobby group said on Thursday.

Historic Milestone: First Woman Director General

Zahidi, the first woman to assume the role as IATA's director general, will start November 1, the group said in a news release which confirmed an earlier report by Reuters.

Background and Credentials

The group is tapping the Pakistani-born economist, an outsider to the aviation sector, at a time when airlines are wrestling with geopolitical and economic headwinds as oil prices rise above $100 a barrel due to Middle East strife.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Allison Lampert; Editing by Aidan Lewis)