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UK's Burnham says pension triple lock to be adjusted in 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham says pension triple lock to be adjusted in 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking UK Politics

UK's Burnham Announces Pension Triple Lock Changes Starting 2030

Key Details of the Pension Triple Lock Adjustment

Announcement at Labour Party Conference

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday that the state pension triple lock would be adjusted from April 2030, after the next general election, with savings from the change used to help fund a national care service.

Commitment to Current Pension Policy

Speaking at the annual Labour Party conference, Burnham said his government would honour the party's manifesto pledge to keep the triple lock unchanged throughout the current parliament, which he said would "take the state pension to a record high."

Impact on State Pension Value

From 2030, if he wins the next election, he said the pension would continue to rise every year by at least inflation or 2.5% and would maintain its value relative to earnings over time, "so that pensioners will always share in the rising prosperity of the nation".

Additional Support for Pensioners

Tax Relief and Care Service Funding

Burnham said low-income pensioners would not pay income tax during the current parliament and added that the changes meant pensioners would receive a state pension that rises every year and face no care charges, while generating significant savings for the country to build up a national care service.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Andrew MacAskill and William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Sarah Young and Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • From April 2030, if re‑elected, the triple lock will be modified: state pensions will increase each year by at least inflation or 2.5%, retaining income‑linked value, with savings aiding the creation of a national care service.
  • Burnham reaffirmed the Labour manifesto pledge to maintain the triple lock unchanged until the next general election, boosting the state pension to record levels.
  • Low‑income pensioners would remain income‑tax‑free during the current parliament, receive rising state pensions no care charges, while the policy change helps generate funding for national care.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK pension triple lock?
The triple lock guarantees the state pension rises each year by the highest of inflation, average earnings, or 2.5%.
When will the pension triple lock be adjusted?
Prime Minister Burnham says the pension triple lock will be adjusted from April 2030.
Will pensioners continue to get annual increases after 2030?
Yes, pensions will rise each year by at least inflation or 2.5% and maintain value relative to earnings.
How will the savings from pension changes be used?
Savings from the pension reform will help fund a new national care service in the UK.
Will low-income pensioners pay income tax during the current parliament?
Low-income pensioners will not pay income tax during the current parliament.

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