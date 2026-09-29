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UK PM Burnham plans law change to allow public ownership of water companies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham plans law change to allow public ownership of water companies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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UK PM Burnham to Repeal Ban on Public Ownership of Water Companies

Burnham Announces Legislative Plans at Labour Party Conference

Repeal of Ban on Public Ownership

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday he would legislate to repeal a ban on the public ownership of water companies, promising a ten-year plan to "a very different water system".

Strengthening Public Control

"It will strengthen public control," he told the Labour Party conference on Tuesday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Alistair Smout, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham intends to repeal the ban on public ownership of water companies, signaling a shift from privatized models to greater state involvement, as announced at the Labour Party conference on September 29, 2026 (apnews.com).
  • The reform includes a forthcoming 10‑year plan set to be detailed in November, aiming to introduce regional governance structures and potentially use special administration as a pathway to public ownership (theguardian.com).
  • The water sector has long been under scrutiny for environmental failures, executive bonus controversies, and financial distress; reports previously estimated public ownership costs could reach £144 billion by 2030, highlighting the scale of reform proposed (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What legislation is UK PM Andy Burnham proposing for water companies?
Andy Burnham plans to repeal the current ban on public ownership of water companies in the UK.
What is the duration of the proposed water system plan?
The proposed plan by Andy Burnham for a new water system spans ten years.
What goal does the law change aim to achieve?
The law change aims to strengthen public control over the water system.
Where was Andy Burnham's announcement made?
The announcement was made at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

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