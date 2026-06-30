EU Assesses Montenegro's Accession at €3.2 Billion for Bloc Members
Financial Implications of Montenegro's EU Accession
European Commission's Cost Estimate
BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - Montenegro's planned accession into the European Union would cost about €3.2 billion ($3.65 billion) for the EU, or the equivalent of less than 1 euro per year for each EU citizen, said the European Commission on Tuesday.
Currency Conversion
($1 = 0.8776 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)