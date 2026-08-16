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North Korea's Kim, Russia's Putin reaffirm ties on Korean Liberation Day - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea's Kim, Russia's Putin reaffirm ties on Korean Liberation Day

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin Reaffirm North Korea-Russia Ties on Liberation Day

Strengthening Diplomatic Relations on Liberation Day

By Hyeyoon Cho

Kim Jong Un's Message to Vladimir Putin

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed the deepening of ties with Russia in a message to President Vladimir Putin as Pyongyang marked the anniversary of independence from Japan's colonial rule, KCNA state news agency said on Sunday.

Putin's Congratulatory Message and Historical Context

Kim was replying to a message of congratulations from Putin marking Saturday's 81st anniversary of Tokyo's surrender in World War Two. The Russian leader said the bond was forged as Soviet soldiers fought against Japan and that cooperation would continue "in all the sectors".

Future Prospects for North Korea-Russia Relations

The North Korean leader expressed hope for the future of ties that had "carried forward the history of common struggle for justice and precious traditions of friendship".

Recent Developments in North Korea-Russia Cooperation

Pyongyang and Moscow have grown closer since the reclusive state began deploying troops and weapons to support Russia's war against Ukraine in what has been Pyongyang's most significant involvement in a war since the 1950s.

Goodwill Visit by Russian Ship Pallada

The Russian ship Pallada arrived at Wonsan port for a goodwill visit on Saturday tied to the liberation anniversary, and was greeted by North Korean provincial officials and Russian embassy staff, KCNA said.

South Korea's Call for Dialogue

Also on Saturday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for talks with the rival North aimed at peaceful coexistence, telling Seoul's Liberation Day ceremony that the two Koreas need safeguards to prevent conflict and should work to replace their armistice with a "peace regime".

Efforts to End the Korean War

Lee urged dialogue to formally end the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in a ceasefire but no peace treaty, and said the talks could explore ways to curb Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

Pyongyang has rejected Lee's overtures and criticised U.S.-South Korean military exercises as provocations.

Regional Tensions Involving Russia and Japan

On Thursday, Putin drew Tokyo's condemnation with a visit to an island off Hokkaido, claimed by Japan, that Moscow seized in the days after Japan's 1945 surrender.

(Reporting by Hyeyoon Cho; Editing by Brenda Goh and William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Kim Jong Un responded to President Putin’s congratulatory message on Korea’s Liberation Day, emphasizing historic bonds and continued cooperation across all sectors, as reported by KCNA.
  • North Korea has significantly increased support for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, supplying millions of artillery shells and deploying thousands of troops—including in Russia’s Kursk region—to bolster Russian forces.
  • The visit by the Russian ship Pallada to North Korea for Liberation Day highlights symbolic and diplomatic reinforcement of the alliance, occurring amid growing tensions and regional strategic implications.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kim Jong Un say to Vladimir Putin on Korean Liberation Day?
Kim Jong Un reaffirmed the deepening of ties with Russia and expressed hope for a continued strong relationship based on historical cooperation.
How are North Korea and Russia marking the anniversary of Korean independence?
The two countries exchanged messages, and the Russian ship Pallada visited Wonsan port as part of goodwill activities linked to the anniversary.
What significance does the Korean Liberation Day hold for North Korea and Russia?
It marks the anniversary of independence from Japan’s colonial rule, commemorating their historical struggle during World War Two.
How has North Korea's involvement with Russia changed recently?
North Korea has been deploying troops and weapons to support Russia's war against Ukraine, deepening cooperation between the countries.

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