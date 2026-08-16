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Headlines

Four Antonello da Messina works stolen in Renaissance painter's hometown

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Four Antonello da Messina Artworks Stolen in Major Messina Museum Heist

Details of the Messina Museum Art Heist

Overview of the Theft

MILAN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Four artworks by 15th century painter Antonello da Messina have been stolen overnight from the Museo Regionale di Messina, Italian media reported citing a statement from the museum's directorship.

The theft deprives Messina of parts of the only surviving work by the Renaissance painter to have remained in his native city, as well as a small painting acquired by the Sicilian Region two decades ago. 

A museum official reached by Reuters said they could not provide any information.

How the Heist Occurred

The thieves entered the museum on the night of August 15, a national holiday in Italy and the peak of the summer season, media said.

Stolen Artworks

They took three of the remaining five panels that made up an altarpiece known as Polittico di San Gregorio.

Significance of the Altarpiece

Originally comprising six panels and destined for a local monastery known as Monastero San Gregorio, which was destroyed by Messina's 1908 earthquake, the altarpiece was the only work by the Sicilian painter to have never left his hometown.

Additional Artwork Taken

The thieves took a fourth artwork from a secure display case: a small two-sided painting depicting the Virgin with Child and a Franciscan monk on one side and the Christ on the other. 

History of the Two-Sided Painting

The work was part of the Wilhelm Soldan collection and was sold by Christie's to the Sicilian Region in 2003, the year it was attributed to Antonello da Messina.    

Context and Related Art Thefts

The theft took place after Italian police on Friday recovered three paintings by French masters Paul Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse that were stolen from a museum near the northern city of Parma in March.

About Antonello da Messina

Born around 1430, Antonello da Messina trained in Naples where he studied the works of Provençal and Flemish artists, whose influence is apparent in his works.

He returned to Messina in 1457, where he worked until 1474.     

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Three of the remaining five panels of Antonello’s 1473 San Gregorio Polyptych, the only work by the artist that had never left Messina, were stolen—a devastating blow to local cultural heritage. (www2.regione.sicilia.it)
  • A fourth work, a small double‑sided painting of the Virgin with Child and a Franciscan donor on one side, Christ on the other—sold by Christie’s to the Sicilian Region in 2003—was also taken. (metmuseum.org)
  • The theft occurred the night of August 15, a national holiday, just as Italy was celebrating summer, compounding security concerns; it follows the recent recovery of other stolen masterpieces by Cézanne, Renoir and Matisse. (museo.messina.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Antonello da Messina artworks were stolen?
Three panels from the Polittico di San Gregorio and a small two-sided painting attributed to Antonello da Messina were stolen.
When did the theft at Museo Regionale di Messina occur?
The theft took place overnight on August 15, during Italy's national holiday.
Why are the stolen artworks significant?
The stolen pieces are the only surviving Antonello da Messina works that had remained in his hometown of Messina.
Were the thieves identified or caught?
As of the article's reporting, there is no information about the identification or capture of the thieves.
What is the Polittico di San Gregorio?
It is an altarpiece originally comprising six panels by Antonello da Messina, created for the Monastero San Gregorio in Messina.

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