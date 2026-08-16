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Athletics-Transport services back to normal at European Championships after security operation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Transport Services Return to Normal After Security Incident at European Athletics Championships

Incident Overview and Impact on European Athletics Championships

Transport Disruption and Security Operation

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Transport services returned to normal early on Sunday at the European Athletics Championships, organisers said, after a major security operation caused disruption at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium the previous evening.

British media reported that several athletes, including Britain's Amy Hunt, and thousands of spectators were delayed from leaving the venue for more than an hour after an incident involving armed police on Saturday night.

Details of the Security Incident

The organisers said in a statement that a man had been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

"The safety and wellbeing of our spectators, athletes, workforce and the wider Championships' family will always be our first priority," the statement added on Sunday.

"We recognise that the delays presented challenges for those affected and would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and cooperation throughout the evening."

Lack of Further Information

The statement did not provide further details about the incident or explain the scale of the security response.

Reuters has contacted West Midlands Police and the organisers for comment.

Event Attendance and Schedule Changes

Alexander Stadium was close to its 23,000 capacity for Saturday's evening session, which concluded with Britain winning gold in both the men's and women's 4x100 metres relays.

Medal Ceremonies and Transport Updates

Organisers later announced the cancellation of six medal ceremonies scheduled to take place after the final event.

In a post on X, the championships apologised for significant delays affecting spectators leaving the venue and said buses and coaches would "gradually" resume departures.

Athlete Participation and Future Events

Hunt and her teammates are due to compete in Sunday's mixed sprint relay, where she will attempt to win a record fourth gold medal at the championships.

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in BengaluruEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • Transport disruption occurred Saturday night due to a security response involving armed police and the arrest of a man suspected of fraud (reddit.com)
  • Thousands of spectators and several athletes, including Britain’s Amy Hunt, were delayed from leaving the venue for over an hour; six medal ceremonies were postponed (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Organisers emphasised safety as their priority and expressed gratitude for patience, while transport services gradually resumed and Hunt aims for a record fourth gold in the mixed sprint relay (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused transport disruptions at the European Athletics Championships?
A major security operation involving armed police at Alexander Stadium on Saturday night caused the disruption.
How long were athletes and spectators delayed at the venue?
Several athletes and thousands of spectators were delayed from leaving the venue for more than an hour.
What was the reason for the security operation at Alexander Stadium?
The organisers said a man was arrested on suspicion of fraud, prompting the security response.
Were any events or ceremonies cancelled as a result of the incident?
Organisers cancelled six medal ceremonies scheduled after the final event due to the incident.
Has transport at the European Athletics Championships returned to normal?
Yes, organisers confirmed that transport services returned to normal on Sunday morning.

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