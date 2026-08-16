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Two die as wildfires sweep Greek island of Salamina - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two die as wildfires sweep Greek island of Salamina

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Two Dead, Several Injured as Wildfires Sweep Greek Island of Salamina

Wildfires Devastate Salamina During Peak Holiday Weekend

Casualties and Injuries Reported

ATHENS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Two people died and several others were injured on Sunday as fast-moving wildfires swept through the Greek island of Salamina west of Athens on the biggest holiday weekend of the summer, authorities said. 

Wildfires Across Europe

Across Europe, successive heatwaves have intensified drought, strained water supplies and left vegetation tinder-dry, helping ‌wildfires in Spain, France and Greece scorch near unprecedented amounts of land. 

Evacuation Efforts and Emergency Response

Evacuation Operations

An operation is underway to evacuate people from the areas of Kolones and Saterli, the Fire Department said. It added that it believed the dead bodies were a couple. 

Impact on Local Communities

The blaze erupted during Greece's peak summer getaway weekend around the August 15 Assumption holiday, when large numbers of Athenians head to nearby islands such as Salamina which is easily accessible from the capital's main port of Piraeus.  

Houses have been damaged, while five people have been taken to a local health clinic, according to local reports. 

Firefighting Resources Deployed

Personnel and Equipment

About 192 firefighters, 14 aircraft and helicopters, volunteer crews and municipal water tankers deployed to contain the blazes. Authorities said strong winds were making the flames spread rapidly.

Sea Evacuation Preparations

Coast guard and firefighting vessels were sent to the island, with preparations made for possible sea evacuations from threatened coastal areas.

Ongoing Risks and Recent Wildfire Incidents

Wildfire Risk and Investigation

Salamina was under a high wildfire risk warning on Sunday. The cause of the fires was not immediately known.

Recent Wildfires in Greece

The fires come days after tourists and residents fled villages in the Halkidiki region of northern Greece as a wildfire fanned by strong winds engulfed houses and trees near a resort. 

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • Two fatalities and several injuries reported as wildfires swept Salamina.
  • Mass evacuation operations and mobilization of firefighting assets including aircraft, firefighters, and vessels.
  • Part of a broader Europe‑wide wildfire crisis driven by successive heatwaves and drought.
  • Europe’s record‑setting summer of wildfires has seen similarly intense blazes in other parts of Greece, Spain and France

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the wildfires on the Greek island of Salamina?
The cause of the wildfires on Salamina was not immediately known, according to authorities.
How many people died in the Salamina wildfires?
Two people died in the wildfires on the Greek island of Salamina.
Were there evacuations during the Salamina wildfires?
Yes, authorities evacuated people from the areas of Kolones and Saterli on Salamina island.
How many firefighters were involved in containing the Salamina wildfires?
About 192 firefighters, 14 aircraft and helicopters, volunteer crews, and municipal water tankers were deployed.
What impact did the wildfires have on local infrastructure?
The wildfires caused damage to houses and led to at least five people needing medical attention at a local clinic.

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