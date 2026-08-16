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Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace - defence ministry

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Romania Downs Drone Breaching National Airspace as Security Concerns Mount

Incident Overview and Ongoing Security Challenges

Latest Drone Downing by NATO Forces

BUCHAREST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A Spanish F-18 fighter jet pilot on a NATO air policing mission shot down a drone illegally breaching Romanian national airspace, the fourth unmanned aircraft the country has shot down this year, Romania's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Romania’s Vulnerable Borders and Security Threats

Geopolitical Context

The NATO state shares a 614-km (382-mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones repeatedly breach its airspace over the last four years, as well as mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy routes.

Origin and Detection of the Drone

The ministry did not specify the origin of the drone, saying its radars detected it entering the country from neighbouring Moldova, some 24 km (15 miles) north of the southeastern Romanian city of Galati.

Details of the Engagement

Authorization and Action

The F-18 jet "made radar contact with the target and received permission to engage it," the ministry said in a statement. "The drone was shot down safely at 05:01 am."

Aftermath and Safety Measures

The ministry said the fragments appeared to have fallen in an uninhabited area between two villages.

Previous Drone Incidents in Romania

Recent Russian Drone Breaches

In July, Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilots shot down three Russian drones breaching national airspace for the first time after dozens of such incursions in the more than four years of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Impact on Civilians

Drone Crash in Galati

Earlier in the year, a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in the city of Galati during an overnight attack on neighbouring Ukraine, injuring two people.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks the fourth drone interception over Romanian territory in 2026, underscoring escalating airspace threats. (Reuters Aug 16) (internazionale.it)
  • Since Russia’s full‑scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, over 50 drones or fragments have entered Romanian territory, with at least 19 incursions occurring this year. (Romanian MoD data) (apnews.com)
  • Romania shares a ~650‑km eastern border with Ukraine, and repeated airspace breaches—plus floating mines and maritime drone incidents in the Black Sea—highlight growing regional security vulnerabilities. (Reuters context) (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Romania shoot down a drone breaching its airspace?
Romanian authorities shot down the drone after it was detected illegally entering national airspace, posing potential security risks.
How many drones has Romania shot down this year?
Romania has shot down four drones breaching its airspace so far this year.
Which fighter jet was used to intercept the drone over Romania?
A Spanish F-18 fighter jet on a NATO air policing mission was used to shoot down the drone.
Where did the drone reportedly enter Romania from?
Radars detected the drone entering Romania from neighboring Moldova, north of the city of Galati.
Have there been previous incidents involving drones and Romania?
Yes, earlier in the year, a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in Galati, injuring two people.

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