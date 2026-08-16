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German companies cut US investment to three-year low, data show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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German Companies Slash US Investment to Lowest Level Since 2023

German Investment Trends in the United States

By Rene Wagner

Investment Decline in 2026

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German companies slashed investments in the United States to a three-year low in the first half of 2026, as Trump administration policies fed uncertainty between the transatlantic trading partners.

Statistical Overview

First-half direct investments plunged by nearly two-thirds year-on-year to €4.3 billion ($5 billion), the lowest level since 2023, according to calculations by the German Economic Institute, or IW, seen by Reuters.

Compared with the same period in 2024, that represents a drop of nearly 80%, said the report, which is based on data from Germany's central bank.

Impact of US Policy Changes

Tariffs and Trade Relations

"This continues the downward trend that has been evident since the start of Donald Trump's second term in January 2025," IW researcher Samina Sultan told Reuters.

Since returning to office, Trump has threatened most of the United States' international trading partners with import tariffs in an attempt to secure concessions favourable to Washington.

European Union Response

In a bid to avoid heavy duties on its exports to the U.S., for example, the European Union agreed a deal last year that included a $600 billion investment pledge.

Historical Context and Investment Composition

Pre-Pandemic vs. Recent Years

In the five years before the COVID-19 pandemic, first-half investments by German companies in the U.S. averaged €15.8 billion, the data showed, almost four times the 2026 level.

That said, the 2020 to 2023 period was shaped by the "exceptional circumstance" of the pandemic, Sultan said, with some years marked by net investment outflows.

Breakdown of Investment Flows

The researchers also examined the composition of investment flows over 2025 and found that both direct-investment loans and reinvested earnings were exceptionally high, while equity capital in the narrower sense – the balance of new investments and liquidations – remained below average.

Reinvestment and Market Attractiveness

"Companies that are already active in the United States are therefore continuing to reinvest the profits they earn there in the country," Sultan said. "This suggests that the U.S. remains an attractive market overall."

However, companies were hesitant to commit new capital, she said.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8645 euros)

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Christoph Steitz and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half 2026 German direct investments in the U.S. plunged ~80% from H1 2024 and nearly two‑thirds year‑on‑year to €4.3 billion — the lowest level since 2023, driven by policy uncertainty under Trump's second term (investing.com).
  • German firms continue to reinvest earnings and provide direct‑investment loans in the U.S., indicating it remains attractive for existing players even as new equity commitments remain muted (investing.com).
  • Wider context: Over 60% of German industrial firms report negative impacts from U.S. tariffs, notably 74% in automotive; 67% still plan to increase U.S. investment in 2026, suggesting cautious optimism amid uncertainty (ifo.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German investment in the US decrease in first half of 2026?
German direct investments in the US fell by nearly two-thirds year-on-year to €4.3 billion, the lowest level since 2023.
What factors contributed to the decline in German investment in the US?
Uncertainty from Trump administration trade policies and threats of import tariffs contributed to the decrease in investment.
How does the 2026 investment level compare to previous years?
German investments in the US are almost 80% lower than in the first half of 2024 and four times lower than the pre-pandemic average.
What type of investments did German companies continue in the US?
German companies continued to reinvest profits in the US, with high levels of reinvested earnings and direct-investment loans.
Is the US still an attractive market for German companies?
Despite lower new capital commitments, German companies still find the US an attractive market for reinvesting earnings.

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